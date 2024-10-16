Oregon State Hoops Announces TV Schedule for 2024 Season
Oregon State men's basketball's TV schedule has been announced, and the Beavers will have several games that are nationally televised this season, with the remainder of their games shown on on ESPN+.
Six of these televised games will be on ESPN and its affiliates, which includes ESPN2 and ESPNU. The tournament in which the Beavers will participate, the Diamond Head Classic, which will occur from December 22 through December 25, will be on ESPNU and ESPN2. The tournament will feature the Beavers as well as Charleston, Charlotte, Hawaii, Loyola-Chicago, Murray State, Nebraska, and Oakland. All of Oregon State's games will be broadcast.
Two other games that will be on TV will be the Beavers' two West Coast Conference matchups against Gonzaga – the first, where they will host the Bulldogs, will be on CBS Sports Network, and the second, when they travel to Spokane, will be on ESPNU or ESPN2.
OSU's game against rival Washington State on February 6 will air on ESPN2, before they take on Saint Mary's in Corvallis on the same network. The two games to end the season will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, as they play host to San Francisco before taking on Saint Mary's on the road.
Overall, it's a decent level of exposure for the Beavers, and with the current rebuild of the Pac-12, this exposure can only amplify depending on who else joins the conference. With the donation just given by Joth Ricci in tow as well, things are looking up for Oregon State hoops.