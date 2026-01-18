Oregon State MBB Blown Out At Home By Pacific Tigers

While the Beavers have found most of their success at home under Wayne Tinkle, things did not shake out in Oregon State's favor on Saturday night in Corvallis,

Oregon State dropped their home contest to the Pacific Tigers in a 17-point loss, with 81-64 being the final. OSU will fall below .500 with an overall record of 10-11, while their record in West Coast Conference play will drop to 3-5. The Beavers are seventh in the WCC standings as of Saturday night.

Yaak Yaak finished as Oregon State's leading scorer with 13 points, also leading the team in rebounds with five while registering one assist. Yaak looked to be having a career night in the first half as he made all six of his free throws and two of this three field goal attempts. However, the Tigers found a counter for him in the second half.

The first half was nearly an even battle, Pacific holding a narrow edge at the end of the opening 20 minutes. Both teams had trouble on the offensive boards as the Tigers grabbed four and OSU grabbed three. Ultimately, Pacific outmuscled the Beavers in the paint with 22 points coming from the inside. The Tigers held a 35-32 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Beavers were again beaten in the interior as the Tigers put up 20 points in the paint, compared to just eight by OSU. Pacific also hit their stride shooting from deep, hitting seven shots beyond the arc. OSU had no answer for Elias Ralph, who scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, making seven field goals on nine attempts. Pacific outscored the Beavers 46-32 in the final 20 minutes. Oregon State nearly went the final 7:15 without a field goal, had it not been for a Matija Samar step-back jumper with 24 seconds remaining in the game.

Samar could not continue his strong run of form, finishing with only six points, two rebounds, and one assist in 24 minutes off of the bench on Saturday.

Oregon State will hit the road in the coming days to take on Saint Mary's in Moraga on Wednesday, January 21. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network. OSU will not have the luxury of a home game again until February 4 when they host Washington State.

