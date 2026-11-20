On Thursday night in Portland, for the first time since 2021, the Oregon State men's basketball team defeated the Oregon Ducks.

Legend Smiley led all scorers with 21 points, getting all of them from beyond the three-point line. That helped combat a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double from Oregon's Malique Ewin.

Veteran Beaver guard Josiah Lake also delivered a strong all-around performance with 18 points, five assists, a block and a steal.

Also playing a key role: Oregon State made 21 of their 27 free throw attempts, while the Ducks were just 12-for-20 in that category.

First Half

Both teams struggled from the floor to start Thursday's game. In the first half, University of Central Florida transfer Chris Johnson enjoyed a breakout performance with nine points. However, Josiah Lake was the first half's leading scorer with 11 points.

Providence transfer Peteris Pinnis led the team in rebounds with five in just five minutes off of the bench. It became clear that Ewin was going to be a problem for the Beavers down low, scoring ten points with eight rebounds.

Oregon managed to get their first lead at the 7:35 mark, following a 10-0 scoring run. The Ducks continued to find momentum in the final three minutes of the first half, building a three-point lead, 33-30 at the break.

Second Half

The Ducks came out swinging in the opening four minutes of the half, stretching their lead to seven points. However, Oregon State put an 8-0 run together to keep themselves in it.

From that moment, it was a battle of momentum swings. Entering the final two minutes, Oregon State led by three, 71-68. The Beavers outscored the Ducks 11-3 with key free throws from Daniel Freitag and Johnson.

Johnson finished with 15 total points,

After improving their record to 6-0 for the season, Oregon State will spend the week of Thanksgiving in Palm Springs, California. They'll play their first of two games in the desert Monday morning against the University of Tulsa.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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