Oregon State MBB Pushes Past LMU With Big Nights From Lake, Sy

The Oregon State men picked up a much-needed victory on Wednesday night, defeating Loyola Marymount 76-70 at Gill Coliseum.

Josiah Lake and Isaiah Sy combined for 46 points in the game, with Sy turning in career highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds. Sy drained five of his six attempts from beyond the arc on Wednesday night.

The Beavers struggled from the field in the first half, making just ten of their shots. However, their defensive efforts, which resulted in five steals, and their ability to limit second-chance points for the Lions helped them keep pace. Both teams were also perfect from the free-throw line in the first half, as LMU was 11-for-11 and OSU was 14-for-14 in the opening 20 minutes. LMU had a one-point lead to end the first half, 37-36.

Oregon State came out swinging in the second half, building an 11-point lead over the first six minutes. However, the Beavers made just one basket over the next six minutes, allowing the Lions to claw their way back into the matchup. LMU took their first lead of the second half, 59-58, at the 6:23 mark. In the remaining minutes of the contest, Sy and Lake continued to be the offensive spark for the Beavers to give OSU a five-pont lead, but a three-pointer by Rodney Brown Jr. with 50 seconds remaining made it a two-point game again.

The Lions fouled Jorge Diaz Graham, who sank both of his free throws, then Brown attempted another three-pointer, but missed. Diaz Graham got the rebound and was fouled, again sinking both free throws to give the Beavs a six-point lead. The two sides traded fouls and free throws inside the final minute, with Isaiah Sy putting his team up eight points. LMU's Jalen Shelley made the final field goal of the game with two seconds remaining, but it made little difference as the game ended 76-70 in favor of the Beavers.

The Beavers finished the game with 29 makes on 31 attempts from the free-throw line.

Oregon State's win moves them to 10-10 overall this season with a WCC record of 3-4. Additionally, the Beavers are 9-3 at Gill Coliseum this season.

The Beavers will get to remain at home this weekend as they welcome Pacific to Gill Coliseum on Saturday, January 17. Tipoff in that contest is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

