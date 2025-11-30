Oregon State MBB's Losing Streak Continues With Loss To Undefeated Cal Baptist
Oregon State's bad day got worse Saturday evening on the hardwood of Gill Coliseum.
Hours after the football team ended their season with a 2-10 record in a blowout loss to Washington State, Wayne Tinkle's men's basketball squad were defeated by the Lancers of California Baptist University (Western Athletic Conference) by a score of 75-69.
Dez White led the Beavers in scoring with 14 points, sinking four shots from beyond the three-point line.
In the first half, Cal Baptist showed why they entered the game 6-0 with a strong rebounding presence. The Lancers pulled down 23 boards, compared to 18 by OSU, to make up for just one made three pointer. However, thanks largely to the Beavers sinking all ten of their free throw attempts, it was a fairly even contest. The two sides were tied 30-30 at the halftime break.
In the second half, the Lancers were much improved from distance, sinking five of seven. With 4:13 remaining in the game, Cal Baptist had stretched their lead to 13 points.
Martel Williams made two three-point shots in the final two minutes to help ice the win and survive a rally from the Beavers and Malcolm Christie, who finished with ten points off of the bench and was a perfect three-for-three on three-point attempts.
A Overall, it was an uncharacteristically poor night for Josiah Lake, who finished with just seven points on two-of-eight shooting from the field.
Cal Baptist finished with four scorers in double figures, led by Williams with 19. The Lancers shot 64% from the floor in the second half to move their record to 7-0 on the season.
Now with a record of 3-5, Oregon State are back in action on Wednesday (December 3) night at home against the Vermont Catamounts. That contest will tip off at 6:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+.