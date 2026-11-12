Pac-12 Hoops Notebook: Dallin Hall and Utah State Off To A Hot Start

College basketball is finally back, and we are still in the early-goings of non-conference play. The newly rebuilt Pac-12 is particularly strong in men's hoops, and this competition is going to be an exciting challenge for new Oregon State head coach Justin Joyner and his squad.

Here are some quick-hitters from the best teams around the conference after the initial weeks of the 2026-2027 season.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Nov 7, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) shoots against New Mexico State Aggies guard Caden Deffebaugh (3) during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The always-formidable Bulldogs are looking for a bounce-back season after suffering an early exit in last year's NCAA tournament. Legendary coach Mark Few has brought in quite a few strong players from the transfer portal, in addition to returning senior Braden Huff.

Through their first couple of games, Gonzaga has looked the part of their #15 national ranking. They started off the regular season with a victory over blue-blood Purdue, and followed this up with a brutal route of New Mexico State. Sophomore Davis Fogle seems to have stepped into a significantly larger role in his second season, averaging 22 points and four assists through the first couple games. Some new guys to look for on this roster are ASU transfer big man Massamba Diop and Florida transfer guard Xaivian Lee.

Utah State Aggies

A program that has experienced a remarkable rise as of late, the Aggies are coming off yet another season with an NCAA tournament win. Though they haven't faced an actual test thus far in 2026-27, Utah State has rolled through their first three games of competition. This is a side that is absolutely loaded with experienced upperclassmen talent, and they'll be looking to utilize this with a massive season. Dallin Hall dropped 35 points in their most recent contest against Utah Tech, while fellow senior Mason Falslev is filling up the stat sheet. Through the Aggies' first three games, he is averaging 18 points, nine boards and five assists. He could be in the early running for conference player of the year.

San Diego State Aztecs

This is a squad that has a very new-look roster after experiencing a bit of a down season in 2025-26. One of their most notable additions is Sac State transfer Bear Cherry, along with former Oregon State guard Isaiah Sy. But so far on the very young season, sophomore Chance Gladden has been one of their main weapons. SDSU is off to a good start, putting up an 11-point win against Colorado last Saturday. The Aztecs are a team that could absolutely be in the mix to win the conference. They have some big tests prior to PAC-12 play, including a date with Iowa State in a couple weeks. They also take on #9 UCLA in late December.

Colorado State Rams

Feb 24, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Ali Farokhmanesh in the first half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A program that's had a ton of success over the past few years, the Rams had quite a bit of roster turnover during the offseason. But as of right now, it has mostly been returners from last season's squad who have been doing the heavy-lifting early on. They also have high hopes for Marist transfer Justin Menard, who has been solid for the Rams through their first two games. Colorado State has looked underwhelming in wins against two smaller schools, but this is a team that could become very good as the season moves along.