Saint Mary's Blows Out Oregon State in Moraga

Saint Mary's never trailed on Wednesday night en route to a 30-point win over Oregon State. The Gaels dominated the Beavers 81-51, sending OSU to 10-12 overall on the season. The Beavers also drop to 3-6 in West Coast Conference play.

Josiah Lake led the Beavers with 17 points in what was, overall, a poor shooting night for OSU. The team in orange and black shot 28.6 percent from the field.

For the Gaels, Joshua Dent recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 assists. Paulius Murauskas also added 15 points with six rebounds, contributing to a strong interior defensive effort with three blocks. Randy Bennett's team grabbed 44 rebounds compared to 18 by the visitors.

In the first half, the Gaels made their mark in the paint, where they scored 22 of their 36 points. Their superior rebounding in the opening 20 minutes also led to 14 second-chance points.

The second half saw the Gaels again assert themselves in the paint, but their perimeter shooting heated up as well. SMC made six three-pointers while limiting the Beavers to just one such make. Lake scored 11 of his point in the second half, shooting four-of six from the field. However, none of Lake's teammates found a way to contribute much offensively. Lake also had OSU's only assist in the second half.

In the end, Oregon State needed better shooting in all aspects, but particularly from deep. Oregon State made just two of their 16 three-point attempts on Wednesday.

The Beavers will get a full week away from competition before they continue their season on Wednesday, January 28 in Los Angeles against Loyola Marymount. Tipoff in that contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

