State of the Beavs: Oregon State Basketball Transfer Portal Update + NFL Draft Primer
This week, Oregon State men's basketball prepares to play postseason basketball in the very first College Basketball Crown event in Las Vegas against Central Florida. Unfortunately for Wayne Tinkle's group, they'll do so without their three top players after Michael Rataj, Nate Kingz, and Parsa Fallah all entered the transfer portal. Can they still make a run at it? Your host Matt Bagley gets you ready for the event.
Plus, several Oregon State football players have a shot to get invites to NFL rookie camps, or possibly even hear their names called in this month's NFL Draft. Joshua Gray leads an exciting group on that front. Go Beavs
