Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Oregon State Basketball Transfer Portal Update + NFL Draft Primer

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle leads his team against San Diego during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle leads his team against San Diego during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, Oregon State men's basketball prepares to play postseason basketball in the very first College Basketball Crown event in Las Vegas against Central Florida. Unfortunately for Wayne Tinkle's group, they'll do so without their three top players after Michael Rataj, Nate Kingz, and Parsa Fallah all entered the transfer portal. Can they still make a run at it? Your host Matt Bagley gets you ready for the event.

Plus, several Oregon State football players have a shot to get invites to NFL rookie camps, or possibly even hear their names called in this month's NFL Draft. Joshua Gray leads an exciting group on that front. Go Beavs

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Men's Basketball