State of the Beavs: Oregon State Hires Justin Joyner + Spring Football Begins
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After parting ways with Wayne Tinkle, Oregon State have hired Michigan assistant and former Randy Bennett protege Justin Joyner to guide the Beavers men's basketball program back to prominence. Joyner was introduced in Corvallis this week and discussed his background and early plans for the program.
The Oregon State football program has also begun spring practices in advance of JaMarcus Shephard's first season as head coach. Shephard laid out what he wants to see his group do before they move into the summer months. Hear that audio in this week's episode.
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Meanwhile, Oregon State women's basketball nearly secured their second West Coast Conference title, but couldn't close it out in the WCC Tournament against Gonzaga. Their season isn't quite over, however, as Scott Rueck's group prepare to host Wisconsin in the opening round of the WBIT.
On the diamond, Oregon State's sweep of San Diego saw them give their best effort to quell the "pray for bats" sentiment, including a career-best performance from AJ Singer. That moved the baseball program to nine consecutive wins before Tuesday night's surprising loss to Portland. The question now becomes can Mitch Canham's squad maintain that level of offensive production while finding some consistency in the bullpen? Time will tell ahead of another trip down to the Los Angeles area.
Your host Matt Bagley covers all of it this week on a new episode of State of the Beavs. Go Beavs.
MORE: Three Takeaways from Justin Joyner's First Oregon State Press Conference
This Week's Topics
-The start of spring football for JaMarcus Shephard and the rest of the Beavers
-Justin Joyner's introductory press conference as Beaver men's basketball's new head coach
-Women's basketball came close to a repeat WCC title, but ultimately fell just short.
-Beaver Baseball swept two series in a row prior to Tuesday's loss at Portland.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.