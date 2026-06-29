Who Is New Oregon State Basketball Assistant Alex Peavler?

As new Oregon State head coach Justin Joyner prepares for his first season in Corvallis, Alex Peavler is the newest assistant to join the staff.

"Alex has been an integral part of one of the best offenses in America over the last five years and brings a wealth of knowledge to our program," Joyner said in a statement upon Peavler's hire. "He's smart, hungry, and cares deeply about developing relationships with our players and our community."

As with most assistant coaches, Peavler is not yet a household name. However, he has spent the last several years finding success as an assistant with mid-major programs. The Florida native has had successful stints with St. Louis, Indiana State, Memphis, and in The Basketball Tournament.

Florida Roots

A native of Wellington, Florida, Peavler spent three season across two stints as an assistant coach at Wellington High School, including directly after a stint as a player at Division III's Oglethorpe High School. At Florida Gulf Coast University, Peavler was a student manager for the basketball program while completing his bachelor's degree.

Player Development

In the 2020-2021 season, Peavler was a graduate assistant for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers. Beginning in 2021, Peavler took on a graduate assistant role with Indiana State and became the Sycamores' Director of Player Development after a season. In June 2024, he followed head coach Josh Schertz to Saint Louis University, where he was a graduate assistant in player development for the Billikens. During the 2024 edition of The Basketball Tournament, a semi-pro tournament that typically takes place over the summer, Peavler was also an assistant coach for Best Virginia, a team made up mostly of West Virginia University Alumni.

During his time with St. Louis, Peavler worked with eight all-conference players, most notably 2026 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and recent Lakers signee Robbie Avila - who also came with Schertz from Indiana State.

A Winner of Trophies

Peavler has been a part of the following championships in his budding coaching career:

2021 NIT Championship - Memphis

2024 Missouri Valley Conference Regular Season Championship - Indiana State

2026 Atlantic 10 Regular Season Championship - St. Louis

Joyner's New Staff (As of June 29, 2026)

Justin Joyner - Head Coach

Michael Plank - Associate Head Coach

Danny Yoshikawa - Associate Head Coach

Justin Argenal - Assistant Coach/General Manager

Dominic Lippi - Assistant Coach

Alex Peavler - Assistant Coach

Ryan Lawrence - Director of Basketball Operations

Chandler Morrison - Strength and Conditioning Coach

Joseph Satariano - Assistant Athletic Trainer

Abby Crowell - Head Academic Counselor