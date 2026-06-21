Oregon State Buffs Up Secondary With Three Commitments

Over the past three days, Oregon State struck paydirt on the recruiting trail.



Three different defensive backs - Amir Reese, Johnny McNeil, and Nathaniel Mensah - have each committed to Oregon State.

Amir Reese, a 5'11" 170 pound unrated cornerback from the Florida panhandle (Fort Walton Beach, FL) committed to Oregon State a day after his official visit on campus, and less than a week after Oregon State offered him a scholarship. Reese's decision was first announced on social media.



Several other Division I programs have extended offers to the Florida native, including longtime ACC member Georgia Tech, Big 12 addition UCF, and recent College Football Playoff participant Tulane. At Choctawhatchee High School, the two way corner and wideout flashes in off-man coverage, backtracking ahead of a receivers route. He has primarily lined up at boundary corner, but occasionally played the deep boundary safety in a Cover 4. Reese also has elite speed, with a 99 yard kick return touchdown among his accolades.

Johnny McNeil, a 6'0" 165 pound three star corner from the Los Angeles suburbs (Downey, CA) shared his commitment with Rivals/On3 reporter Greg Biggins. In a tell-all interview, McNeil explained his rationale for picking Oregon State:



"The biggest reason I committed to Oregon State is the coaching staff,” McNeil said. “They really made me feel wanted this whole process and especially on my visit.



"Right when I got on campus, I felt the love from everyone. They made me a priority and emphasized the role I would have in the defense and I think Oregon State is a perfect for me on and off the field."

Nathaniel Mensah hails from Rancho Cucamonga, east of Los Angeles. On Friday June 12th, the three star corner took an official visit at Oregon State. On Juneteenth, he went one step further, announcing his decision on social media. At 6'2" and 170 pounds, Mensah's impressive frame has drawn a flurry of offers from Division I programs. In addition to Oregon State, the young defensive back wields scholarship offers from B1G member Nebraska, ACC icon North Carolina, SEC stalwart Auburn, and more.

The three defensive backs are a part of Oregon State's 2027 recruiting class, which now includes 11 commitments.