2 Oregon State Soccer Players Earn Regional Postseason Honors

After the Oregon State men's soccer program put together another strong season with their seventh NCAA tournament berth in eight years, two of OSU's leaders have earned recognition for their contributions.

Senior midfielder Arnau Farnos and senior defender Andrew De Gannes were recognized by the United Soccer Coaches Association this week as Division I All-West Region players. Farnos was named to the First Team and De Gannes was named to the second team.

Farnos was the West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2025 led the nation in points per game and was third in the country in goals per game with 0.88.

De Gannes was also an All-WCC seleciton this season, helping OSU post four clean sheets while scoring two goals and assisting on eight others.

Oregon State finished the 2025 season with a 10-5-2 overall record, falling to Washington in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

2025 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men's All-West Region

First Team

GK - Miguel Angel-Hernandez - So. - University of Portland

D - Joackim Betina - Sr. - UMKC

D - Ethan Warne - Sr. - University of San Diego

D - Trevor Wright - Sr. - University of Denver

M - Arnau Farnos - Sr. - Oregon State University

M - Diego Rosas - Jr. - University of Portland

M - Iain Wagner - So. - University of San Diego

F - Jeremy Francou - Jr. - UMKC

F - Joe Highfield - So. - University of Portland

F - Edouard Nys - Jr. - UIC

F - Marius Stenner - So. - University of Delaware

Second Team

GK - Isaac Nehme - Sr. - University of Denver

D - Andrew DeGannes - Sr. - Oregon State University

D - Dylan Steely - Sr. - Belmont University

D - Martin Wurschmidt - So. - University of Evansville

M - Braxton Arpachinda - Jr. - Western Michigan

M - Matt Cence - Sr. - University of Massachusetts

M - Jose Gomez - Sr. - Northern Illinois University

M - Richard Monath - Jr. - University of Delaware

F - David Ajagbe - So. - University of Portland

F - Cesar Bahena - Sr. - University of San Diego

F - Andres Escudero - Fr. - University of Evansville

F - Trace Terry - Sr. - Bowling Green State University

