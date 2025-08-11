Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Men's Soccer: Arnau Farnos Earns National Preseason Recognition

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny flexes during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny flexes during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Oregon State men's soccer program prepares for the 2025 season, senior midfielder Arnau Farnos has been selected by the United Soccer Coaches All-America Committee as one of 30 midfielders to watch in Division I this season.

The Spanish international enjoyed a fantastic junior campaign in 2024, earning a First Team All-West Coast Conference nod. The WCC also named him last season's midfielder of the year. He scored nine goals, which was second in the league, with four game winners. He also added three assists on the season.

His most memorable performance of the season was arguably a hat trick against Gonzaga, a 4-2 win for OSU.

Farnos enters his fourth season with the Beavs after also earning All-Region and Third Team All-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches. The Beavers finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 10-5-3, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Gardner-Webb.

Oregon State's 2025 season begins on August 21 at home against UC Santa Barbara. The Beavers enter their final season in the West Coast Conference in 2025 before the Pac-12 resumes normal operations in 2026.

United Soccer Coaches 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Players to Watch – Midfielders

Ziad Abduk Malak - Sr. - Boston College
Richie Aman - Sr. - University of Washington
Martin Bakken - Jr. - University of Dayton
Carson Ballagh - Jr. - San Diego State University
Trenton Blake - Jr. - Dartmouth College
Zach Bohane - Sr. - Stanford University
Tyler Caton - Jr. - North Carolina State University
Stavros Charalampous - Jr. - California Baptist University
Daniel D’Ippolito - Sr. - Fordham University
Arnau Farnos - Sr. - Oregon State University
Cooper Flax - Sr. - Wake Forest University
Laurie Goddard - Sr. - Hofstra University
Ransford Gyan - So. - Clemson University
Sabri Hanni - So. - University of Connecticut
Taig Healy - Sr. - North Carolina State University
Angel Iniguez - Sr. - San Jose State University
Timo Jansen - Sr. - Rutgers University
Jack-Ryan Jeremiah - Jr. - University of Pennsylvania
Brendan Krueger - Sr. - High Point University
Miles Merritt - Jr. - Michigan State University
Connor Miller - Jr. - Cornell University
Vasileios Moiras - Jr. - Dartmouth College
Terence Okoeguale - Sr. - San Diego State University
Luciano Pechota - Sr. - Ohio State University
Harvey Sarajian - So. - Wake Forest University
Yasha Schaerer - Jr. - Marshall University
Alex Stjerngaard - Sr. - University of South Carolina
Matthew Van Horne - Jr. - Georgetown University
Ezra White - Sr. - College of Charleston
Zach Zengue - Sr. - Georgetown University

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Soccer