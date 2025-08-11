Oregon State Men's Soccer: Arnau Farnos Earns National Preseason Recognition
As the Oregon State men's soccer program prepares for the 2025 season, senior midfielder Arnau Farnos has been selected by the United Soccer Coaches All-America Committee as one of 30 midfielders to watch in Division I this season.
The Spanish international enjoyed a fantastic junior campaign in 2024, earning a First Team All-West Coast Conference nod. The WCC also named him last season's midfielder of the year. He scored nine goals, which was second in the league, with four game winners. He also added three assists on the season.
His most memorable performance of the season was arguably a hat trick against Gonzaga, a 4-2 win for OSU.
Farnos enters his fourth season with the Beavs after also earning All-Region and Third Team All-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches. The Beavers finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 10-5-3, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Gardner-Webb.
Oregon State's 2025 season begins on August 21 at home against UC Santa Barbara. The Beavers enter their final season in the West Coast Conference in 2025 before the Pac-12 resumes normal operations in 2026.
United Soccer Coaches 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Players to Watch – Midfielders
Ziad Abduk Malak - Sr. - Boston College
Richie Aman - Sr. - University of Washington
Martin Bakken - Jr. - University of Dayton
Carson Ballagh - Jr. - San Diego State University
Trenton Blake - Jr. - Dartmouth College
Zach Bohane - Sr. - Stanford University
Tyler Caton - Jr. - North Carolina State University
Stavros Charalampous - Jr. - California Baptist University
Daniel D’Ippolito - Sr. - Fordham University
Arnau Farnos - Sr. - Oregon State University
Cooper Flax - Sr. - Wake Forest University
Laurie Goddard - Sr. - Hofstra University
Ransford Gyan - So. - Clemson University
Sabri Hanni - So. - University of Connecticut
Taig Healy - Sr. - North Carolina State University
Angel Iniguez - Sr. - San Jose State University
Timo Jansen - Sr. - Rutgers University
Jack-Ryan Jeremiah - Jr. - University of Pennsylvania
Brendan Krueger - Sr. - High Point University
Miles Merritt - Jr. - Michigan State University
Connor Miller - Jr. - Cornell University
Vasileios Moiras - Jr. - Dartmouth College
Terence Okoeguale - Sr. - San Diego State University
Luciano Pechota - Sr. - Ohio State University
Harvey Sarajian - So. - Wake Forest University
Yasha Schaerer - Jr. - Marshall University
Alex Stjerngaard - Sr. - University of South Carolina
Matthew Van Horne - Jr. - Georgetown University
Ezra White - Sr. - College of Charleston
Zach Zengue - Sr. - Georgetown University