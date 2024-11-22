Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Season Ends With Loss to Gardner-Webb
Oregon State's postseason came to an early end, with the Beavers falling to the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 1-0 at Lorenz Field Thursday night.
It was a defensive game from start to finish with neither side getting much in the way of scoring opportunities. Sergi Solans got a good shot on goal for the Beavers in the 17th minute, but that would be the last time Oregon State forced a save until the end of the first half, when Ellis Spikner forced a save.
Gardner-Webb fared similarly, with Caio Hughes forcing two saves from Gandhi Cruz. While the first half was fairly balanced, the second half leaned toward Gardner-Webb, with the Bulldogs generating more offensive opportunities. They finally broke the stalemate in the 72nd minute, when Caio Hughes slipped a ball past Cruz for 1-0 lead.
After that, the Bulldogs locked down their side of the field. Oregon State didn't get a shot off for the final 20 minutes of the game. A sad end for a team that has produced some electric moments this season.
Still, for a program that went through significant changes in the off season, and that lost one of the best players in the country, there's been a lot to love about this season. Particularly the emergence of players like Sergi Solans and Joseph Ogwang, who should make next year one to look forward to.