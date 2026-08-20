Oregon State Men's Soccer Preview: Beavers Open the Season Against UC Irvine

Oregon State Men's Soccer gets their season started later today, with a trip to California to take on UC Irvine. Expectations are high for the Beavers, with the team picked to finish first in the Pac-12's preseason poll. UC Irvine also has pretty high expectations headed into the 2026 season. Here's what you should know about the Anteaters.

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Last season the Anteaters won the Big West tournament, returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021 before losing to Denver in the first round. Irvine has been a consistent power in the Big West, and have been picked second second in the conference's preseason poll behind arch-rival UC Santa Barbara.

For the last ten years the Anteaters have been coached by Yossi Raz, and he's made them a consistent tournament contender. Several players from last year's conference championship team are back, with senior forward Gage Lyons the headliner. Lyons was second on the team in goals, with five, and points with eleven.

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Forward Marcus Lee and midfielder Isaac Powell should also play key roles in the Anteaters' offense. Lee had two goals and four assists last season, and after Lyons had the most points of any returning Anteater. Powell had a goal and four assists, and was just named to the Big West's All-Preason team.

Also on the All-Preseason team is one of the Big West's best defenders, Brady Treinen. After being named a Big West first teamer last season, Treinen has gotten national attention in the run up to the 2026 campaign, having been named to the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Defender to Watch List and Top Drawer Soccer's National Top 100 List.

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In net will be junior goalkeeper Joe O'Shaugnessy, who had nine shutouts with the Anteaters last season. O'Shaughnessy ended the year with a 0.88 goals against average and 41 saves. Between O'Shaugnessy, Treinen and the rest of UC Irvine's defenders, this is going to be a very difficult team to score against.

Defense should also be a strength for Oregon State, however. The Beavers also have a veteran net minder in John Nicholson, and some big names returning on defense like Jacob Zapien and Oriol Vidal. On paper it looks like tonight's game is going to be a low scoring, defensive struggle.

We'll see which defense blinks first tonight, with kick off set for 6 PM Pacific. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.