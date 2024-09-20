Oregon State Men's Soccer Weekly Recap: Beavers Pick Up Big Win Over SDSU, Tie Against Seattle
After a tough loss against UC Davis last week, the Oregon State Men's Soccer team bounced back with a 4-1 win over San Diego State, before pulling off a 2-2 tie against Seattle on Thursday evening. The win and the tie move the Beavers record to 3-2-2 overall, just ahead of the start of conference play.
Sunday's game against San Diego State was the best we've seen from the Beavers this season. Oregon State completley dominated the game from start to shot, outshooting the Aztecs 19 to 3 and only allowing one shot on goal.
RELATED: Oregon State Men's Soccer Weekly Recap: Beavers Fall to 2-2-1 After Frustrating Loss to UC Davis
Sergi Solans was the star of the show. Solans got the scoring started for the Beavers in the 7th minute, with assists from Fabian Straudi and Ellis Spikner, In the 25th minute, he got back on the score board, when Fabian Straudi fed him the ball right in front of the goal to put the Beavres up 2-0.
San Diego picked up their only goal of the game on their only shot on goal of the game early in the second half, with Terence Okoeguale picking up a Penalty Kick goal in the 50th minute. It only took the Beavers about 10 minutes to respond, with Dante Williams picking up his own rebound after being fed the ball by Enzo Newman. in the 64th minute.
The Beavers final goal of the day came just over a minute later, with Arnau Farnos finding the net on a penalty kick. San Diego State never threatened much after that, with the Beavers still controlling possession for most of the final 30 minutes.
Comparatively, the Beavers were playing from behind for much of last night's game against Seattle. The Redhawks scored first, picking up a goal in the 15h minute, with Taketo Onodera getting the ball past John Nicolson into the top right corner of the goal.
RELATED: Oregon State Men's Soccer Week 3 Recap: Beavers Pick up a Tie and a Win in Trip to Michigan
It took until the second half for the Beavers to tie things up, but in the 49th minute, Tomas Bedouret managed to head in a corner kick from Fabian Straudi. The game would stay tied for almost 20 minutes, but eventually Seattle managed to break the stalemate with a Titus Washington goal.
The Beavers battled hard to tie things back up, but as the clock ticked forward Oregon State was running out of opportunities. Finally, in the 89th minute, a header from Sergi Solans (with an assist from Andrew De Gannes) found the net, salvaging the tie right before the end of the game.
Oregon State has one game left before they'll start their first season of West Coast Conference play. Next Wednesday they'll travel to Orem to take on a 5-1-2 Utah Valley team in what could be an interesting matchup for the Beavers.