Oregon State Men's Soccer Weekly Recap: Wins Over Pacific, Saint Mary's Give Beavers Lead in West Coast Conference
Oregon State Men's Soccer has had an impressive week of play. Last Friday Sergi Solans picked up his first hat trick as a Beaver in a 4-1 win over Pacific, and on Wednesday the Beavers took down Saint Mary's to stay undefeatd in the West Coast Conference, 3-0-0 in conference play and 7-2-2 overall.
Solans has proven himself to be a true star for the Beavers. Friday he picked up his eighth goal of the season. It took him less than five minutes. Pacific's goalie Joshua Moya was taking his time with a goal kick, allowing Solans to jump on the ball and put it in the net.
In the 25th minute Fabian Straudi took a free kick and delivered the ball perfectly to Solans, who put the ball in the top of the net for his second goal of the night. His third came late, in the 79th minute, this time teaming with Ellis Spikner to capitalize on a Pacific turnover.
The Beavers fourth goal came in the 13th minute, with Straudi and Alejandro Silva setting up Arnau Farnos. As good as Solans was this week, and it earned him WCC Offensive Player of the Week honors, the whole offense was clicking, Straudi and Spikner in particular. This is the sharpest the team has looked all season.
The following Wednesday the Beavers hit the road to take on Saint Mary's, and while it wasn't the thrashing they gave the Tigers Oregon State still dominated the Gaels. The Beavers outshot Saint Mary's 12 to 7, and Gandhi Cruz was never forced to make a save.
Oregon State's two goals came from a familiar pair of names. Arnau Farnos picked up thie first in the 27th minute, with an assist from Fabian Straudi. The second was Pere Belmonte in the 56th minute, assisted by Ellis Spikner. Just about every big name on the Beavers offense got in on the scoring this week.
Oregon State now finds themselves tied at the top of the West Coast Conference standings, ahead of 2-0 San Diego and San Francisco. They'll get the weekend off before they return to action against a Gonzaga team that has thus far gone winless in the WCC. The next couple weeks could allow Oregon State to build a pretty solid lead in the conference.