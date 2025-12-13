Oregon State Soccer's Arnau Farnos Achieves Program First With National Honor

Oregon State soccer star Arnau Farnos was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American on Friday.

Farnos was recognized as a Third-Team All-American by the USCA for the second season in a row. This makes Farnos the first player in Oregon State men's soccer history to earn multiple All-America honors.

Farnos was the West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2025 led the nation in points per game and was third in the country in goals per game with 0.88.

The Spain native set the OSU career record for ponts with 75 over his four seasons.

Oregon State finished the 2025 season with a 10-5-2 overall record, falling to Washington in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

2025 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s All-America Teams

First Team

GK - Niklas Herceg - So. - University of Vermont

D - Lasse Kelp - Sr. - University of Maryland

D - Nikola Markovic - So. - NC State University

D - Agustin Resch - Sr. - Seton Hall University

M - Richie Aman - Sr. - University of Washington

M - Diego Hernandez - Jr. - Furman University

M - Ransford Gyan - So. - Clemson University

M - Zach Zengue - So. - Georgetown University

F - Marcus Caldeira - Sr. - West Virginia University

F - Junior Diouf - Fr. - Grand Canyon University

F - Donavan Phillip - Jr. - NC State University

F - Nick Simmonds - Fr. - University of Virginia

Second Team

GK - Logan Erb - Sr. - NC State University

D - Jack Jasinski - Sr. - Princeton University

D - Moussa Ndiaye - Sr. - Virginia Commonwealth University

D - Slade Starnes - Sr. - Southern Methodist University

M - Cooper Flax - Sr. - Wake Forest University

M - Laurie Goddard - Sr. - Hofstra University

M - Umberto Pela - Sr.- University of Virginia

F - Palmer Ault - Sr. - Indiana University

F - Mitchell Baker - So. - Georgetown University

F - David Ismail - Sr. - University of Vermont

F - Sergi Solans Ormo - So. - UCLA

Third Team

GK - Jeremi Abonnel - Sr. - Saint Louis University

D - Harry Bertos - Jr. - University of Washington

D - Ethan Warne - Sr. - University of San Diego

D - Giuliano Fravolini Whitchurch - Sr. - Princeton University

M - Clarence Awoudor - Sr. - University of Central Florida

M - Arnau Farnos - Sr. - Oregon State University

M - Connor Miller - Jr. - Cornell University

F - Jaime Amaro - So. - Bryant University

F - Enzo Dovlo - Jr. - University of North Carolina-Greensboro

F - Joe Highfield - So. - University of Portland

F - Ricardo Louis - So. - Georgia Southern University

F - Daniel Lugo - Jr. - High Point University

