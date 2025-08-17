Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Upset by Weber State 3-2 in Home Opener
It looked like Oregon State was about to pick up their first win of the season in their home opener against Weber State Sunday afternoon. The Beavers put together a 2-0 lead in the first half of the game, but in the second the Wildcat offense roared to life and took a 3-2 that handed Weber State the win, dropping the Beavers to 0-1-1 on the season.
Weber State's offense looked effective early, putting a couple good shots on the Oregon State goal, but it the Beavers scored first after Adele Schwab fed the ball to Nathalie Lewis as she dashed past the Weber State defense to score in the game's 18th minute.
Oregon State added their second goal in the 24th minute, when Paola Figueroa picked up the ball after the Weber State defense failed to clear the net, Figueroa found the bottom right corner of the goal and the Beavers were up 2-0.
Weber State continued to apply pressure to the Oregon State defense, but couldn't get a ball past Mya Sanchez before the end of the first half. It wouldn't take long for things to change in the second, with Sayler Schlosser bending the ball beautiful to beat Sanchez for Weber State's first goal in the 47th minute.
The Wildcats tied the game just four minutes later, after a free kick from Lily Blum set up Brynlee Meyerhoffer for a quick score. Five minutes later, Blum picked up a deflection after a Sayler Schlosser shot, putting the ball in the center of the goal for a 3-2 Weber State lead.
In just over ten minutes, the game had changed dramatically, and the Beavers could not adjust. They never put a shot on the Weber State goal in the second half, and were outshot by the Wildcats 18-10 over the period. Mya Sanchez picked up 9 saves, but that will be cold comfort for the goalkeeper.
Oregon State now gets some time off, before attempting to bounce back against another Big Sky opponent. The Idaho State Bengals will come to Corvallis for a game on Thursday, August 28th.