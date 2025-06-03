Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Women's Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule

Road games against Washington and Utah are the highlights of the Beavers' non conference schedule.

John Severs

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny Beaver arrives before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
With the start of the soccer season only a couple months away the Oregon State Women's team revealed their full schedule for the 2025 season. The season kicks off August 14th in Seattle with a game against Washington and ends in Spokane on November 8th with a visit to Gonzaga. In between, here's what to expect.

Non-Conference

  • August 5 - vs Oregon (Exhibition)
  • August 14 - @ Washington
  • August 17 - vs Weber State
  • August 28 - vs Idaho State
  • August 31 - vs New Mexico
  • September 4 - @ Nebraska
  • September 7 - @ South Dakota State
  • September 14 - @ Utah
  • September 20 - @ Fresno State

The Beavers' non-conference schedule is a tale of two halves. After opening against Washington, the Beavers return to Corvallis to take on a couple Big Sky schools along with New Mexico. Then, starting in September, the Beavers start what could be a pretty brutal road trip, taking on Nebraska, South Dakota State, Utah and Fresno State over 16 days. That's going to be a challenge.

West Coast Conference Schedule

  • September 24 - @ Pepperdine
  • September 27 - @ Loyola Marymount
  • October 4 - vs Portland
  • October 8 - @ San Francisco
  • October 12 - vs San Diego
  • October 18 - @ Santa Clara
  • October 22 - vs Washington State
  • October 25 - vs Pacific
  • November 1 - @ Seattle
  • November 5 - vs Saint Mary's
  • November 8 - @ Gonzaga

Oregon State finishes September with a pair of road games, before finally returning to Corvallis after 6 straight away games for an October 4th match against Portland. Most of the Beavers games against last season's top WCC teams will be on the road; conference champions Santa Clara on October 18th, runner up Pepperdine on September 24th and third place Gonzaga on November 8th. This season is going to be defined by how the Beavers play away from home.

After last year's 7-9-2 season, there's definitely room for improvement for the Beavers, but they are going to be tested early and often next season. We'll find out what to expect from this team in only a couple months.

