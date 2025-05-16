Oregon State Softball Wins Conference Honors
The softball regular season has come to an end, which means it's time for the West Coast Conference to announce it's end of season awards.. After a solid season, several Beavers earned postseason honors. Here's who the voters highlighted.
Pitcher Logan Hulon and Outfielder Jada Lewis were both named to the All-West Conference First Team. Lewis was the Beavers' best batter this seaosn, leading the team in most offensive statistics, including batting average, OPS and OBP. She was also one of the best in the conference at stealing bases, succeeding on 16 of her 17 attempts this season. Hulon was the team's ace on the pitching mound, putting together a 13-12 record over the season. She finished the year with an ERA of 2.86 and a WHIP of 1.27.
Two more Beavers made the All-West Coast Conference Second Team. One of them was the Beavers' other starting pitcher, Elle Garcia. Garcia was neck and neck with Hulon in most statistics for the season, with an 11-11 record, a 3.44 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP. OF Morgan Howey also made Second Team. Howey was also one of the team's best batters, and one of the best fielders in the conference, with only 1 error on 115 fielding chances.
Another pair of Oregon State infielders made the list of Honorable Mentions. Jaeya Butler was another solid bat for the Beavers, and Tristian Thompson was the team's best slugger, with a .538 slugging percentage and 10 home runs. Finally, infielder Paige Bambarger was named to the WCC's All Freshman Team.
A few Beavers were also singled out for academic honors. Elle Garcia was named to the conference's All-Academic Team, while Morgan Howey and Logan Hulon were named Honorable Mentions.
While they didn't earn a postseason bid in 2025, this season was a strong statement from the Beavers, and there is plenty to build on for next year.