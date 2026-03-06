Four Oregon State WBB Players Earn Academic Recognition
The West Coast Conference Announced the league's 2025-26 Women's Basketball All-Academic Team this week. Oregon State landed three players on the list, more than any other program in the league.
Normally a 10-member team, this year's all-academic team is 11 members due to a tie in voting. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to his team and in at least their second year at their school.
Oregon State's Kennedie Shuler, a junior majoring in Busines Administration with a 3.6 GPA, was the only returning studnet-athlete from last season's all-academic team. Shuler was also named the league's Defensive Player of the Year earlier this week.
Ally Schimel, a sophomore majoring in Business Administration with a 3.93 GPA, also made the team, along with sophomore Cloe Vecina, a political science major with a 4.0.
Senior guard Tiara Bolden was also named an All-Academic Honorable Mention.
Oregon State begin their West Coast Conference Tournament run this weekend, seeking to repeat as tournament champions. The Beavs (21-10, 13-5 in WCC play) are the tournament's No. 4 seed and have a bye into the quarterfinals. On Sunday, March 8 at 11:30 a.m., the Beavers will face the winner of a Saturday matchup between the Portland Pilots and either the Washington State Cougars or the Pacific Tigers.
2025-26 West Coast Conference Women's Basketball All-Academic Team
Nicole Anderson, Portland
Sol Castro, San Francisco
Alex Covill, Washington State
Maya Hernandez, LMU
Ally Schimel, Oregon State
Kennedie Shuler, Oregon State
Stella Szabo, Pacific
Allie Turner, Gonzaga
Cloe Vecina, Oregon State
Sydney Ward, Pacific
Addi Weden, Saint Mary's
2025-26 Women's Basketball All-Academic Honorable Mention
Gonzaga
Inês Bettencourt
McKynnlie Dalan
LMU
Allison Clarke
Carly Heidger
Oregon State
Tiara Bolden
Pacific
Luisa Anderegg
Portland
Dyani Ananiev
Tiffany Barbosa
Florence Dallow
Rhyan Mogel
Lainey Spear
Ella Zimmerman
Saint Mary's
Melesungu Afeaki
Jada Hunter
Ella Wedin
San Diego
Lilly Amor
Hallie Rhodes
Jayden Rhodes
Eva Ruse
Malia Tharpe
San Francisco
Paula Tirado
Seattle U
Sydnie Rodriguez
Tamia Stricklin
Washington State
Charlotte Abraham
Marta Alsina
Lauren Glazier
Keandra Koorits
Eleonora Villa
