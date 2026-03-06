Four Oregon State WBB Players Earn Academic Recognition

The West Coast Conference Announced the league's 2025-26 Women's Basketball All-Academic Team this week. Oregon State landed three players on the list, more than any other program in the league.

Normally a 10-member team, this year's all-academic team is 11 members due to a tie in voting. To be considered, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average, while also being a significant contributor to his team and in at least their second year at their school.

Oregon State's Kennedie Shuler, a junior majoring in Busines Administration with a 3.6 GPA, was the only returning studnet-athlete from last season's all-academic team. Shuler was also named the league's Defensive Player of the Year earlier this week.

Ally Schimel, a sophomore majoring in Business Administration with a 3.93 GPA, also made the team, along with sophomore Cloe Vecina, a political science major with a 4.0.

Senior guard Tiara Bolden was also named an All-Academic Honorable Mention.

Oregon State begin their West Coast Conference Tournament run this weekend, seeking to repeat as tournament champions. The Beavs (21-10, 13-5 in WCC play) are the tournament's No. 4 seed and have a bye into the quarterfinals. On Sunday, March 8 at 11:30 a.m., the Beavers will face the winner of a Saturday matchup between the Portland Pilots and either the Washington State Cougars or the Pacific Tigers.

2025-26 West Coast Conference Women's Basketball All-Academic Team

Nicole Anderson, Portland

Sol Castro, San Francisco

Alex Covill, Washington State

Maya Hernandez, LMU

Ally Schimel, Oregon State

Kennedie Shuler, Oregon State

Stella Szabo, Pacific

Allie Turner, Gonzaga

Cloe Vecina, Oregon State

Sydney Ward, Pacific

Addi Weden, Saint Mary's

2025-26 Women's Basketball All-Academic Honorable Mention

Gonzaga

Inês Bettencourt

McKynnlie Dalan

LMU

Allison Clarke

Carly Heidger

Oregon State

Tiara Bolden

Pacific

Luisa Anderegg

Portland

Dyani Ananiev

Tiffany Barbosa

Florence Dallow

Rhyan Mogel

Lainey Spear

Ella Zimmerman

Saint Mary's

Melesungu Afeaki

Jada Hunter

Ella Wedin

San Diego

Lilly Amor

Hallie Rhodes

Jayden Rhodes

Eva Ruse

Malia Tharpe

San Francisco

Paula Tirado

Seattle U

Sydnie Rodriguez

Tamia Stricklin

Washington State

Charlotte Abraham

Marta Alsina

Lauren Glazier

Keandra Koorits

Eleonora Villa

