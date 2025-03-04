Oregon State Women's Basketball: AJ Marotte and Kelsey Rees Named to WCC All Conference First Team
With the regular season wrapping up, the West Coast Conference has announced it's All Conference teams. After a season that saw them finishing fourth in the WCC standing, Oregon State was well represented on the list, with AJ Marotte and Kelsey Rees both earning First Team honors.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Pick Up First WCC Win With 71-67 Victory Over Gonzaga
Neither should come as a surprise to Beaver fans. Kelsey Rees has led the Beavers in scoring all season, averaging 13.3 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game. Her 20 blocks also made her a defensive standout for Oregon State. She broke the 20 point barrier four times this season, including in the key wins over Gonzaga and Portland early in the season.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Pull Off Huge Upset, Take Down Portland 76-72 in OT Thriller
AJ Marotte was also one of the Beavers top scorers this season, with her 11.4 points per game behind only Rees. She led the Beavers in total minutes played (with 1078) and was one of the teams top assisters with 76. Most notably, she led the team in three point shooting, with 43. The Beavers have struggled with three point shooting this season, but Marotte's skill there bailed them out of some tough situations.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Close Regular Season With 73-46 Win over Pepperdine
Marotte and Rees are both seniors, so their time at Oregon State is limited. They won't be back in action until Sunday, when the quarterfinals for the WCC Tournament get started. The Beavers will face LMU, San Francisco or Santa Clara in that game.