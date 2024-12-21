Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Close Out Non Conference Schedule With 61-56 Loss to Miami
The Oregon State women came up just short in their final game in the Maui Classic, losing to the Miami Hurricanes 61-56. The loss drops the Beavers to 4-8, and closes out the non-conference portion of their schedule.
After a close first quarter ended with the game tied 13-13, Tiara Bolden gave the Beavers the lead at the start of the second with a three point jumper. Oregon State would hold the lead for most of the quarter, with Catarina Ferreira leading the charge. Ferreira scored 9 in the period, and the Beavers closed out the half up 4, 31-27.
Neither team could hit a shot at the start of the third quarter, but after AJ Marotte hit a jumper for the Beavers to get scoring started, momentum swung hard toward Miami. An 8 point run put the Hurricanes in front, while Oregon State struggled to hit a shot. The Beavers were outscored 16-6 in the third, giving Miami a 43-37 lead headed into the final quarter.
The Beavers fought hard but just couldn't close the gap. AJ Marotte and Catalina Ferreira both came up with clutch shots, but the Beavers never found a way to throw the Hurricanes off their game, and Miami just refused to make mistakes the Beavers could capitalize on. OSU trimmed the lead down, but not by much, falling by 5 in the end.
Catarina Ferreira led the Beavers in scoring again, with 19 points and 3 rebounds. Kelsey Rees also broke double digits, with 15 points and 9 rebounds.
The Beavers have a week off for the holidays, and when they return to action West Coast Conference play will get started in full. OSU starts a trip to Spokane to take on Gonzaga, which should be a good test of their ability to compete in the WCC. The game is scheduled for Saturday December 28th, with tip off set for 1 PM PT.