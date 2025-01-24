Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Fall to San Francisco 54-52
A furious comeback in the fourth quarter fell short for the Beavers, as Oregon State dropped their rematch against the San Francisco Dons 54-52, splitting the season series and dropping their record to 9-11 overall, and 5-4 in conference play.
San Francisco's defense proved suffocating for much of the game. Oregon State only managed to score six points in the first quarter, 4 from Kennedie Shuler and 2 from Kelsey Rees, while the Dons jumped out to an early lead. Freja Werth and Luana Leite powered the engine for San Francisco, letting the Dons grab an 18-6 lead after one.
Momentum in the second quarter swung toward the Beavers. Threes from Ally Schimel and Tiara Bolden helped erase the San Francisco lead, and late in the quarter a layup from Kelsey Rees gave the Beavers their first lead since the opening minute of the game. A free throw form Elle Papahronis gave the Dons the lead back as the first half expired, but it seemed like the Beavers had finally found a spark.
That impression didn't last in the third quarter. An extended cold streak allowed the Dons to get their lead as high as 12 points. A pair of free throws from Catarina Ferreira and a three from Ally Schimel managed to get that down to 7, but it was clear the Beavers had their work cut out for them.
Oregon State wasted no time. An AJ Marotte jumpm shot, a layup from Catarina Ferreira, a free throw from Kennedie Shuler and three from Marotte and the Beavers were back in front, just over three minutes into the quarter. San Francisco couldn't find a bucket for the first 5 and half minutes of the fourth, before Aya Keita finally hit a three for a Dons to get San Francisco back in the game.
Oregon State clung to a two point lead for most of the final stretch of the quarter, but with 48 seconds left Freja Werth hit a three to put the Dons back in front. The Beavers got the ball to Kenndie Shuler, but Angeliki Ziaka came up with a big block for San Francisco and recovered the rebound. Oregon State got one more chance after a Freja Werth turnover, but Rees could not get her layups to land, and that was it for the Beavers.
AJ Marotte led the Beavers in scoring, with 13 points, 4 rebounds and an assist. Catarina Ferreira also broke double digits, and had a double double, with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists.
The Beavers will have another rematchon Saturday, when they'll travel to Stockton to take on the Pacific Tigers. Tip off is set for 6 PM PT.