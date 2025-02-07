Oregon State Women's Basketball: Big Second Half Propels Beavers to 66-49 Win Over LMU
Oregon State has extended their new winning streak to three games, taking down the LMU Lions 66-49 Thursday night. The win pushes the Beavers record to 12-13 overall, and 8-6 in conference play.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Beat LMU 59-56 for Third Win in a Row
The game was closely contested in the first half. After the first quarter, Oregon State held a one point lead, but Loyola Marymount matched them in the second, leading to a 26-26 half time tie. This season the third quarter has often been the time when the Beavers took control of the game, and that was no different Thursday night.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Demolish Saint Mary's 80-45
After Brandi Williams gave the Lions the lead with a three and a free throw, Oregon State answered with 12 straight points, 7 of them from AJ Marotte. Ally Schimel added a pair of three pointers, and by the end of the third the Beavers held a 13 points, 48-35 lead.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Pick Up First WCC Win With 71-67 Victory Over Gonzaga
Oregon State stayed in control in the fourth, with another 7 points from AJ Marotte leading the way for the 17 point, 66-49. Marotte finished the night with 16 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Right behind her in scoring were Ally Schimel, with 13 points, and Kelsey Rees, with 12 points.
RELATED:
Oregon State Women's Basketball: Beavers Take Down Santa Clara 74-72 in Overtime
Saturday afternoon the Beavers will be back in action, taking on the San Diego Toreros. The Toreros have struggled this season, having lost 13 games in a row since the start of conference play. With rematches against Gonzaga and Santa Clara looming on the horizon, this would be a great chance for the Beavers to pick up a win.