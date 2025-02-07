Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Women's Basketball: Big Second Half Propels Beavers to 66-49 Win Over LMU

After a close first half, the Beavers blew the door off the Lions in the second.

John Severs

Oregon State's AJ Marotte (11) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State's AJ Marotte (11) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA basketball game at Gill Coliseum on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon State has extended their new winning streak to three games, taking down the LMU Lions 66-49 Thursday night. The win pushes the Beavers record to 12-13 overall, and 8-6 in conference play.

The game was closely contested in the first half. After the first quarter, Oregon State held a one point lead, but Loyola Marymount matched them in the second, leading to a 26-26 half time tie. This season the third quarter has often been the time when the Beavers took control of the game, and that was no different Thursday night.

After Brandi Williams gave the Lions the lead with a three and a free throw, Oregon State answered with 12 straight points, 7 of them from AJ Marotte. Ally Schimel added a pair of three pointers, and by the end of the third the Beavers held a 13 points, 48-35 lead.

Oregon State stayed in control in the fourth, with another 7 points from AJ Marotte leading the way for the 17 point, 66-49. Marotte finished the night with 16 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Right behind her in scoring were Ally Schimel, with 13 points, and Kelsey Rees, with 12 points.

Saturday afternoon the Beavers will be back in action, taking on the San Diego Toreros. The Toreros have struggled this season, having lost 13 games in a row since the start of conference play. With rematches against Gonzaga and Santa Clara looming on the horizon, this would be a great chance for the Beavers to pick up a win.

John Severs
