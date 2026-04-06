Oregon State Women's Basketball Loses Two Players To Transfer Portal

The women's basketball transfer portal is open, and Oregon State has lost it's first players of the off season. Guards Lucia Navarro and Cloe Vecina both announced their decisions to leave Oregon State over the past few days, the first major changes to the Oregon State roster other than graduations.

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Navarro announced her decision to leave Corvallis on last Thursday. She originally transferred from Florida State after her freshman season, joining the Beavers as a sophomore in 2024. She appeared in 10 games that season, but struggled from the field. Her only points that season came from three free throws against Northwest Nazarene on November 12th. She did have some success at rebounding, pulling down five in her best game of the season against Washington State.

Navarro saw less time on the floor in her junior season, appearing in only six games. Her only points this past season came from a pair of free throws against Washington State on February 21st, though she continued to be a solid rebounder when she got time on the court.

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Vecina announced her decision late Sunday evening. After spending time in Spain's youth system, she enrolled at Oregon State and appeared in 21 games in her freshman season and scoring 28 points. She had a larger role last season, appearing in 29 games and averaging more minutes per game. She also really stepped her three point game, going from 1 of 8 in 24-25 to 6 of 17 in 25-26. She finished the season with 47 points.

Despite the departures, Oregon State will remain solid at the guard position. Caterina Ferreira is expected to return after missing the entire 2025-26 season due to injury, and Kennedie Shuler and Jenna Villa will hopefully complete their senior seasons in Corvallis.

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The team also has a promising crop of recruits coming in. Taylor Young is one of the best high school players in Oregon, and rated as the 83rd in the nation in the SportsCenter Next 100 list of women's basketball recruits. She'll give the Beavers another strong scoring threat at guard this fall. Ashley Uustitalo will also join Oregon State next season after establishing herself as one of the best high school guards in Washington, and could give the Beavers the three point threat they've been missing.

Still, it is early in the off season, and more departures and arrivals will undoubtedly be headed Oregon State's way.