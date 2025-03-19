Oregon State Women's Basketball Lost Eight Players in the Portal. Here's What Happened to Them.
Scott Rueck's 2024-25 Oregon State Women's Basketball team is writing one of the greatest stories in all of sports. Left for dead after losing all of their top 5 scorers in the transfer portal, and 8 transfers overall, a year later the Beavers are West Coast Conference tournament champions.
But you probably knew that already! What about the 8 former Beavers who transferred out?
Below is a retrospective on each of the 8 members of Rueck's 2023-24 Beavers who transferred.
Raegan Beers transferred to Oklahoma
Thanks to Raegan Beers, the Sooners have had an outstanding year. They finished 11th in the regular season's final AP poll, after earning the 5th seed in the SEC tournament. They were dispatched by defending national champion South Carolina in the tournament semis, but they're still good enough for a 3rd seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they will face Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.
Despite averaging fewer minutes this season, Beers is still producing! She is averaging 17.5 points, tied with her mark last season, and 8.9 rebounds, slightly lower than last season’s 10.3 tally.
Talia von Oelhoffen transferred to USC
von Oelhoffen, the two-time All-Pac 12 honoree and Oregon State grad transfer, had a fascinating season on one of the nation’s top teams. She averaged 23.19 minutes per game, 6.0 points per game, 36.8% field goal shooting, and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Thanks partly to her efforts, USC earned a number 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans will battle UNC Greensboro in Saturday's opening round.
Timea Gardiner transferred to UCLA
Gardiner, last season's Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year, is having a good year on a great team! She is averaging 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, and 18.33 minutes per game. UCLA won an amazing 30 games to this point, finishing 2nd in the B1G regular season, then winning the B1G Tournament Championship.
The Bruins earned the number 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. On Friday, they will host the winner of 16 seeds UC San Diego and Southern in the opening round.
Donovyn Hunter transferred to TCU
The 4 star guard from Medford was one of Oregon State's rising stars: Donovyn Hunter was honored on the 2023-24 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, and its All-Defensive Team. At TCU her stats have underwhelmed, but recently she has seen a huge spike in minutes: crossing over 30 minutes played in 6 of her last 7 regular season games.
Behind Hunter's emergence, TCU are on a tear: they went 31-3 and won the Big-12 Tournament Championship, earning a 2 seed. They will host Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
Dominika Paurova transferred to Kentucky
After tragically suffering a lower leg injury during summer training, Dominika Paurova missed the season. In her absence, Kentucky finished 5th in the SEC regular season, lost in the SEC tournament quarterfinal to Raegan Beers’ Oklahoma Sooners, and earned a 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will host Liberty in the first round of the tournament on Friday.
Martha Pietsch transferred to UC Santa Barbara
Martha Pietsch averaged 4 points and 1.3 rebounds, with 23 assists and 5 steals on the season, in mixed minutes.
After finishing 5th in the Big West regular season standings, UC Santa Barbara went one-and-done at their conference tournament, and were not invited to a postseason tournament.
Adlee Blacklock transferred to Texas Tech
Adlee Blacklock has seen mostly reserve action for the Red Raiders, who will play at Wyoming in the first round of the Women’s NIT Thursday. Texas Tech went 17-17 in the regular season and fell in the quarterfinal of the Big 12 Tournament.
Lily Hansford transferred to Iowa St
Like Blacklock, Lily Hansford has mostly seen reserve minutes after transferring. Her 20 minutes against UCF on January 25th was a season high, and also saw season high point totals (12), field goals made (4), and 3 pointers made (4).
After falling in the Big-12 Tournament to Baylor, the Cyclones earned an 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They will face Princeton in the First Four on Wednesday.