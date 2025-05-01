Oregon State Women's Basketball Team Adds Néné Sow, Lizzy Williamson
This week, the reigning West Coast Conference tournament champions added two talented contributors.
6’8” Utah graduate transfer center Néné Sow signed her national letter of intent to play at Oregon State, and 6’5” North Carolina State transfer center Lizzy Williamson committed to the program.
Sow was born in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, and was a late bloomer to basketball: she first played the game in high school, and earned her first college basketball experience at humble Northeastern Oklahoma A&M community college. She transferred to Utah ahead of her sophomore season in 2022-23, redshirted, and then played in 20 games over the past 2 seasons.
Sow accumulated marginal statistics- averaging just over 1 point per game for her career - but will likely be a trusted reserve due to her towering height and her substantial experience. She has one year remaining of eligibility.
Williamson hails from Adelaide, Australia. Growing up, she was one of South Australia’s top U18 basketball players, and she decided to play college basketball at Utah State. After redshirting her freshman year in 2019-20, Williamson transferred to Southern Utah. It was an unassuming move, but it helped her basketball career take off.
A reserve role in 2020-21 was followed by a starting nod in 2021-22, and finally a breakout campaign in 2022-23 which featured an NCAA tournament bid, an all-conference selection, and a WAC Defensive Player of the Year award.
Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Williamson transferred to ACC contenders North Carolina State. She played 19 games in the 2023-24 campaign, strictly in a reserve role. After 5 games and 1 start this past season, Williamson suffered a season-ending injury. She earned a medical redshirt from the NCAA, and will use a final season of eligibility to compete at Oregon State.