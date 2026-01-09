Oregon State Women's Basketball Wins Sixth Game In A Row

The Oregon State Women’s basketball team won their sixth game in a row by defeating the Washington State Cougars 78-64. Coach Scott Rueck’s side has been playing lights-out and are undefeated in conference play at 4-0. With the win, Oregon State improved to 12-5 overall. Oregon State is the only undefeated team in West Coast Conference play.

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Kennedie Shuler (1) dribbles the basketball against the Portland Pilots during the first half in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Beavers were propelled to their sixth straight win by Tiara Bolden, who led all scorers with 24 points on 11-16 shooting efficiency. Jenna Villa, who transferred to Oregon State from Washington State, put up 17 points in her return to Pullman.

The Beavers jumped out to a 24-12 lead in the first quarter and wouldn’t look back the rest of the way. Guard Kennedie Shuler provided 10 points and six rebounds in what would end up being a comfortable road win for Oregon State. Shuler also added seven assists, now up to 93 on the year. Shuler is second in the WCC with 5.5 assists per game after 17 contests.

On the boards, Nene Snow reeled in seven rebounds in 22 minutes and Jenna Villa grabbed four.

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Tiara Bolden (0) celebrates against the Portland Pilots during the first half in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Beavers were able to take advantage of some Cougars mistakes. Shuler snagged three steals and the Beavers totaled 11 takeaways, keeping the pressure on a Cougars team that has struggled to hit their stride in 2025-2026. Perhaps the most impressive piece of Oregon State’s win was their discipline, as they only allowed Washington State one trip to the free throw line on the night.

The Beavers would lead 42-23 at halftime and cruised in the second half to their sixth straight win. Bolden would go 2/3 from beyond the arc and Villa would go 2/6 from deep.

As the Beavers look to continue their run through the West Coast Conference, Oregon State will look to make it seven in a row when they face Seattle U at Gill Coliseum on Saturday. OSU currently sit atop the league standings thanks to their current winning streak.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify