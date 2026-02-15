Oregon State Women Snap Losing Streak, Beat Pacific 70-60

After a rough stretch over their last three games, the Oregon State women needed a win, and they got one Saturday afternoon against Pacific, taking down the Tigers 70-60. The win snaps the Beavers' three game losing streak, and improves their record to 18-9 overall, and 10-4 in the West Coast Conference.

RELATED:

Second Half Collapse Hands Oregon State Women Third Loss in a Row

Oregon State built an early lead in the first quarter off the backs of Lizzy Williamson, Tiara Bolden and Kennedie Shuler, but as the quarter went on Pacific started to take control of the game. Stella Szabo and Daria Nestorov sparked a Pacific run that gave them a slim lead, and the quarter closed with a Szabo layup that gave the Tigers a three-point, 18-15 lead.

That seemed to take the wind out of the Beavers' sails in the second, as the team played sluggish and struggled to score. Oregon State only managed seven points in the quarter, scoring no points in the final four minutes of the half. The Tigers, especially Sydney Ward, capitalized, growing the lead to 11 by the end of the second, with a layup from Ward capping things off. At the half, Pacific led 33-22.

RELATED:

Oregon State Women Fall to Portland on the Road, 53-50

Whatever the Beavers needed to wake up, they found it in the locker room at halftime. The Beavers defense held Pacific to just two points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, while Lara Alonso, Tiara Bolden and Kennedie Shuler erased the Tigers' lead. After struggling in the first half Shuler and Jenna Villa both found much more consistent shooting in the second, putting the lead back in Beaver hands, with Oregon State holding a four point, 48-44 lead as the third quarter ended.

Pacific kept things close early in the fourth, getting the Beaver lead to just one point a couple times, but they were never able to take the lead back. In the final minutes of the game Kennedie Shuler and Tiara Bolden helped the Beavers pull away from Pacific, with a pair of free throws from Jenna Villa putting the icing on the victory, a 10-point, 70-60 win for the Beavers.

RELATED:

Gonzaga Blows Out Oregon State Women 67-37

This was a big comeback game for Kennedie Shuler, who was often double teamed against the West Coast Conference's top teams. She finished Saturday's game with 31 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Tiara Bolden also had a nice bounceback game, with 18 points and five rebounds. Jenna Villa rounded out the top scorers with 13 points and six rebounds.

There's not a lot of time left for the Beavers to climb back to the top of the West Coast Conference standings, but if they have a chance their next game is going to be critical. After falling against the Pilots in Portland just a week ago, the Beavers will host Portland next Thursday, February 19th. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. PT.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI