State of the Beavs: Oregon State Are WCC Champions + More Spring Storylines

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers celebrate after defeating the Portland Pilots after the game in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Beavers are going dancing for the second year in a row! The Oregon State women's basketball team pulled off a thrilling upset of defending WCC champions Portland in Tuesday's conference tournament final. Your host Matt Bagley breaks down everything that went right in the Beavs' run to the title and what lies ahead after Selection Sunday.

Plus, spring football continues for Trent Bray's team as some of the team's new faces get their first opportunity to meet with the media. Oregon State baseball is also putting together a strong winning streak, sweeping San Diego to begin the home portion of the schedule. Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

