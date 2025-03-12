State of the Beavs: Oregon State Are WCC Champions + More Spring Storylines
The Beavers are going dancing for the second year in a row! The Oregon State women's basketball team pulled off a thrilling upset of defending WCC champions Portland in Tuesday's conference tournament final. Your host Matt Bagley breaks down everything that went right in the Beavs' run to the title and what lies ahead after Selection Sunday.
Plus, spring football continues for Trent Bray's team as some of the team's new faces get their first opportunity to meet with the media. Oregon State baseball is also putting together a strong winning streak, sweeping San Diego to begin the home portion of the schedule. Go Beavs.
