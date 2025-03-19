Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Oregon State Women's Basketball Begins NCAA Tournament Run

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Tiara Bolden (0) celebrates against the Portland Pilots during the first half in the final of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
March is shaping up to be a huge month for Oregon State Athletics. Scott Rueck's Beaver women's basketball team begin their time at the NCAA Tournament this week against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. The Beavs have their work cut out for them, but Rueck indicated that his group is excited for the challenge.

Meanwhile, OSU men's basketball missed out on the NCAA Tournament, but did find a place in the College Basketball Crown, a new postseason tournament in Las Vegas. Spring football also rages on and a Tuesday win over Rutgers makes it ten in-a-row for OSU baseball. Go Beavs.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

