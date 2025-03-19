State of the Beavs: Oregon State Women's Basketball Begins NCAA Tournament Run
March is shaping up to be a huge month for Oregon State Athletics. Scott Rueck's Beaver women's basketball team begin their time at the NCAA Tournament this week against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. The Beavs have their work cut out for them, but Rueck indicated that his group is excited for the challenge.
Meanwhile, OSU men's basketball missed out on the NCAA Tournament, but did find a place in the College Basketball Crown, a new postseason tournament in Las Vegas. Spring football also rages on and a Tuesday win over Rutgers makes it ten in-a-row for OSU baseball. Go Beavs.
