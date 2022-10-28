Purdue Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue baseball program has announced the matchups for its upcoming 2023 schedule, featuring more home dates than true road games for the second straight year.

The Boilermakers will also play 31 contests in the state of Indiana, including 23 games at Alexander Field. A full list of gameday promotions and special dates at Alexander Field will be released in February or early March.

Here's the schedule breakdown, according to a release:

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Home Games: 23 (4 in March, 13 in April, 6 in May)

• Road Games: 20 (10 in March, 6 in April, 4 in May)

• Neutral Site Games: 13 (8 in February, 4 in March, 1 in April)

• Home Weekends: 5 (March 31-April 2, April 14-16, April 28-30, May 5-7, May 18-20)



• Big Ten Home: Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska

• Big Ten Road: Michigan State, Minnesota, Maryland, Indiana

• Big Ten Non-Play: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State

• Big Ten Tournament: May 24 to 28 (TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska)



• Season-Opening Series: vs. Holy Cross for 4 games at Triple-A stadium in Sugar Land, Texas

• Back-to-Back Series in North Carolina (Feb. 24-March 5): 4-game series vs. NJIT & Akron in Holly Springs

• Home Opener: March 15 vs. Northern Illinois

• First Home Weekend: March 31-April 2 vs. Northwestern

• Open Weekend in Big Ten Play: May 5-7 vs. South Dakota State at Alexander

• Return to Indy’s Victory Field: April 19 vs. Butler

• Home-and-Home Midweek Dates: Indiana State, UIC

• Remainder of the Home Midweek Dates: Butler, Evansville, Ball State, Valparaiso, Miami (Ohio)

• 8-Game Homestand: April 25 to May 7 vs. Valparaiso, Miami (Ohio), Rutgers, South Dakota State

• Weekend Series vs. the Defending National Champs: March 10-12 at Ole Miss



• First-Time Opponent: Holy Cross

• First-Time Visitors to Alexander: Evansville, Miami (Ohio), South Dakota State

• Been a While (Not Played Since): Akron – 1997, Ole Miss – 2005, Miami (Ohio) – 2008

• Been a While Since They Played at Alexander (Last Visits): Nebraska – March 2016, Northwestern – May 2018

• Purdue has played only two games vs. Michigan State in East Lansing since 2016

• Purdue has not opened Big Ten play vs. Michigan State since 2000

• Purdue is scheduled to close the regular season at home for the fifth straight season (since 2018, excluding 2020)

• St. Patrick’s Day in Evansville: Purdue plays at a Missouri Valley opponent on St. Patrick’s Day for the second year in a row

• Easter Weekend in Minneapolis: Back to the traditional Friday-Sunday series for Easter

GAMES BY STATE BREAKDOWN

• Indiana: 31

• North Carolina: 8

• Texas: 4

• Maryland: 3

• Michigan: 3

• Minnesota: 3

• Mississippi: 3

• Illinois: 1

