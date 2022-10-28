Skip to main content
Purdue Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

Purdue Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

Purdue coach Greg Goff revealed a schedule that includes 31 total games in the state of Indiana. Alongside 23 games at Alexander Field, the Boilermakers will also play in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Evansville and Terre Haute.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue baseball program has announced the matchups for its upcoming 2023 schedule, featuring more home dates than true road games for the second straight year.

The Boilermakers will also play 31 contests in the state of Indiana, including 23 games at Alexander Field. A full list of gameday promotions and special dates at Alexander Field will be released in February or early March.

Here's the schedule breakdown, according to a release:

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Home Games: 23 (4 in March, 13 in April, 6 in May)
Road Games: 20 (10 in March, 6 in April, 4 in May)
Neutral Site Games: 13 (8 in February, 4 in March, 1 in April)
Home Weekends: 5 (March 31-April 2, April 14-16, April 28-30, May 5-7, May 18-20)

Big Ten Home: Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska
Big Ten Road: Michigan State, Minnesota, Maryland, Indiana
Big Ten Non-Play: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State
Big Ten Tournament: May 24 to 28 (TD Ameritrade Park – Omaha, Nebraska)

Season-Opening Series: vs. Holy Cross for 4 games at Triple-A stadium in Sugar Land, Texas
Back-to-Back Series in North Carolina (Feb. 24-March 5): 4-game series vs. NJIT & Akron in Holly Springs
Home Opener: March 15 vs. Northern Illinois
 First Home Weekend: March 31-April 2 vs. Northwestern
Open Weekend in Big Ten Play: May 5-7 vs. South Dakota State at Alexander
Return to Indy’s Victory Field: April 19 vs. Butler
Home-and-Home Midweek Dates: Indiana State, UIC
Remainder of the Home Midweek Dates: Butler, Evansville, Ball State, Valparaiso, Miami (Ohio)
8-Game Homestand: April 25 to May 7 vs. Valparaiso, Miami (Ohio), Rutgers, South Dakota State
Weekend Series vs. the Defending National Champs: March 10-12 at Ole Miss

First-Time Opponent: Holy Cross
 First-Time Visitors to Alexander: Evansville, Miami (Ohio), South Dakota State
 Been a While (Not Played Since): Akron – 1997, Ole Miss – 2005, Miami (Ohio) – 2008
Been a While Since They Played at Alexander (Last Visits): Nebraska – March 2016, Northwestern – May 2018
Purdue has played only two games vs. Michigan State in East Lansing since 2016
Purdue has not opened Big Ten play vs. Michigan State since 2000
Purdue is scheduled to close the regular season at home for the fifth straight season (since 2018, excluding 2020)
St. Patrick’s Day in Evansville: Purdue plays at a Missouri Valley opponent on St. Patrick’s Day for the second year in a row
Easter Weekend in Minneapolis: Back to the traditional Friday-Sunday series for Easter

GAMES BY STATE BREAKDOWN

Indiana: 31
North Carolina: 8
Texas: 4
Maryland: 3
Michigan: 3
Minnesota: 3
Mississippi: 3
Illinois: 1

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

aoc qb sneak vs wisconsin
Football

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Motivated to Improve During Purdue Football's Bye Week

By D.J. Fezler
Yanni Karlaftis spring practices
Football

Purdue Football Looking for Yanni Karlaftis to Help Bolster Depth at Linebacker

By D.J. Fezler
kydran jenkins celebration
Football

Purdue's Kydran Jenkins Making Progress After Leaving Game Against Wisconsin With Injury

By D.J. Fezler
jalen graham chris jefferson vs ohio state
Football

Big Ten Announces Purdue Football's 2023 Conference Schedule

By D.J. Fezler
Cory Trice sideline vs Nebraska
Football

Purdue Hopeful for Cornerbacks Cory Trice, Jamari Brown to Return After Bye Week

By D.J. Fezler
Charlie Jones vs nebraska
Football

Purdue Football Bye Week: 2022 Season Stats Through 8 Games

By D.J. Fezler
CJ Stroud penn state
Football

Big Ten Conference Week 9 Football Schedule, Standings

By D.J. Fezler
Aidan O'Connell handoff to Devin Mockobee
Football

Big Ten Championship Berth for Purdue Football Still on the Table Following Loss to Wisconsin

By D.J. Fezler