Purdue Baseball Players Participating in Collegiate Summer Leagues
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Even after the Purdue baseball program finished its season, individual members of the team are continuing to take the field across the country.
collegiate summer leagues are resuming play, granting opportunities to a number of incoming and returning Boilermakers. Most leagues began as early May 24, while others are scheduled to begin as late as June 20.
Here's a look at the players who will represent Purdue next season playing this summer:
Returning Purdue Baseball Players
|Player
|Team
|Location
|League
Mike Bolton Jr.
Rochester Honkers
Rochester, Minnesota
Northwoods
Avery Cook
Lakeshore Chinooks
Grafton, Wisconsin
Northwoods
Pat Clohisy
Bag Bandits
Westfield, Indiana
Grand Park
Nolan Daniel
Savannah Bananas
Savannah, Georgia
Coastal Plain
Jack Firestone
Local Legends
Westfield, Indiana
Grand Park
Weston Gingerich
Park Rangers
Westfield, Indiana
Grand Park
Tanner Haston
Park Rangers
Westfield, Indiana
Grand Park
Cade Hohl
O'Fallen Hoots
O'Fallen, Missouri
Prospect
Ryan Howe
Bomb Squad
Westfield, Indiana
Grand Park
Griffin Lohman
Tropics
Westfield, Indiana
Grand Park
Jacob Mrosko
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Northwoods
Jake Parr
Hoptown Hoppers
Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Ohio Valley
Steve Ramirez
Willmar Stingers
Willmar, Minnesota
Northwoods
Jeremy Schork
Bag Bandits
Westfield, Indiana
Grand Park
Jake Stadler
Moon Shots
Westfield, Indiana
Grand Park
Calvin Starnes
Harwich Mariners
Harwich, Massachusetts
Cape Cod
Cam Thompson
Rochester Honkers
Rochester, Minnesota
Northwoods
Kyle Wade
Kokomo Jackrabbits
Kokomo, Indiana
Northwoods
Joseph Whitman
Holly Springs Salamanders
Holly Springs, North Carolina
Coastal Plain
Incoming Purdue Baseball Players
|Player
|Team
|Location
|League
Will Allen
Turf Monsters
Westfield, Indiana
Grand Park
Pablo Lanzarote
Hattiesburg Black Sox
Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Mississippi Baseball Congress
Robby Mannino
Gamblers
New Jersey
Atlantic Confederation
Khal Stephen
Bomb Squad
Westfield, Indiana
Grand Park
CJ Valdez
Lincoln Potters
Lincoln, California
California Collegiate
Troy Viola
Brazos Valley Bombers
Bryan, Texas
Texas Collegiate
Curtis Washington Jr.
State College Spikes
State College, Pennsylvania
MLB Draft League
