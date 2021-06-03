Purdue Baseball Players Participating in Collegiate Summer Leagues

Numerous Purdue baseball players are competing in summer baseball leagues this offseason. Here's a look at the players competing across the country.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Even after the Purdue baseball program finished its season, individual members of the team are continuing to take the field across the country.

collegiate summer leagues are resuming play, granting opportunities to a number of incoming and returning Boilermakers. Most leagues began as early May 24, while others are scheduled to begin as late as June 20.

Here's a look at the players who will represent Purdue next season playing this summer:

Returning Purdue Baseball Players

Player Team Location League Mike Bolton Jr. Rochester Honkers Rochester, Minnesota Northwoods Avery Cook Lakeshore Chinooks Grafton, Wisconsin Northwoods Pat Clohisy Bag Bandits Westfield, Indiana Grand Park Nolan Daniel Savannah Bananas Savannah, Georgia Coastal Plain Jack Firestone Local Legends Westfield, Indiana Grand Park Weston Gingerich Park Rangers Westfield, Indiana Grand Park Tanner Haston Park Rangers Westfield, Indiana Grand Park Cade Hohl O'Fallen Hoots O'Fallen, Missouri Prospect Ryan Howe Bomb Squad Westfield, Indiana Grand Park Griffin Lohman Tropics Westfield, Indiana Grand Park Jacob Mrosko Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin Northwoods Jake Parr Hoptown Hoppers Hopkinsville, Kentucky Ohio Valley Steve Ramirez Willmar Stingers Willmar, Minnesota Northwoods Jeremy Schork Bag Bandits Westfield, Indiana Grand Park Jake Stadler Moon Shots Westfield, Indiana Grand Park Calvin Starnes Harwich Mariners Harwich, Massachusetts Cape Cod Cam Thompson Rochester Honkers Rochester, Minnesota Northwoods Kyle Wade Kokomo Jackrabbits Kokomo, Indiana Northwoods Joseph Whitman Holly Springs Salamanders Holly Springs, North Carolina Coastal Plain

Incoming Purdue Baseball Players

Player Team Location League Will Allen Turf Monsters Westfield, Indiana Grand Park Pablo Lanzarote Hattiesburg Black Sox Hattiesburg, Mississippi Mississippi Baseball Congress Robby Mannino Gamblers New Jersey Atlantic Confederation Khal Stephen Bomb Squad Westfield, Indiana Grand Park CJ Valdez Lincoln Potters Lincoln, California California Collegiate Troy Viola Brazos Valley Bombers Bryan, Texas Texas Collegiate Curtis Washington Jr. State College Spikes State College, Pennsylvania MLB Draft League

