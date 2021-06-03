Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Purdue Baseball Players Participating in Collegiate Summer Leagues

Numerous Purdue baseball players are competing in summer baseball leagues this offseason. Here's a look at the players competing across the country.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Even after the Purdue baseball program finished its season, individual members of the team are continuing to take the field across the country. 

collegiate summer leagues are resuming play, granting opportunities to a number of incoming and returning Boilermakers. Most leagues began as early May 24, while others are scheduled to begin as late as June 20. 

Here's a look at the players who will represent Purdue next season playing this summer: 

Returning Purdue Baseball Players 

PlayerTeamLocationLeague

Mike Bolton Jr. 

Rochester Honkers

Rochester, Minnesota

Northwoods

Avery Cook

Lakeshore Chinooks

Grafton, Wisconsin

Northwoods

Pat Clohisy

Bag Bandits

Westfield, Indiana

Grand Park

Nolan Daniel

Savannah Bananas 

Savannah, Georgia

Coastal Plain

Jack Firestone

Local Legends

Westfield, Indiana

Grand Park

Weston Gingerich

Park Rangers

Westfield, Indiana

Grand Park

Tanner Haston

Park Rangers

Westfield, Indiana

Grand Park

Cade Hohl

O'Fallen Hoots 

O'Fallen, Missouri

Prospect

Ryan Howe

Bomb Squad

Westfield, Indiana

Grand Park

Griffin Lohman

Tropics 

Westfield, Indiana

Grand Park

Jacob Mrosko

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Northwoods

Jake Parr

Hoptown Hoppers

Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Ohio Valley

Steve Ramirez

Willmar Stingers

Willmar, Minnesota

Northwoods

Jeremy Schork

Bag Bandits

Westfield, Indiana

Grand Park

Jake Stadler

Moon Shots

Westfield, Indiana

Grand Park

Calvin Starnes

Harwich Mariners

Harwich, Massachusetts 

Cape Cod

Cam Thompson

Rochester Honkers

Rochester, Minnesota

Northwoods

Kyle Wade

Kokomo Jackrabbits

Kokomo, Indiana

Northwoods

Joseph Whitman

Holly Springs Salamanders

Holly Springs, North Carolina

Coastal Plain

Incoming Purdue Baseball Players 

PlayerTeamLocationLeague

Will Allen

Turf Monsters

Westfield, Indiana

Grand Park

Pablo Lanzarote

Hattiesburg Black Sox

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Mississippi Baseball Congress

Robby Mannino

Gamblers

New Jersey

Atlantic Confederation

Khal Stephen

Bomb Squad

Westfield, Indiana

Grand Park

CJ Valdez

Lincoln Potters

Lincoln, California 

California Collegiate

Troy Viola

Brazos Valley Bombers

Bryan, Texas

Texas Collegiate

Curtis Washington Jr.

State College Spikes

State College, Pennsylvania 

MLB Draft League

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

PurdueBaseballWeekendRecap3
Baseball

Purdue Baseball Players Participating in Collegiate Summer Leagues

PurdueJadenIveyGWOhioState
Basketball

Three Purdue Basketball Players Invited to USA Basketball U19 Tryouts

Jeremy Fears
Basketball

La Lumiere Point Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Receives Offer From Purdue Basketball

PurduePaintCrewIndiana
Basketball

Purdue Basketball 2021-22 Season-Ticket Renewals Now Available

Mike Krzyzewski
Basketball

Report: Mike Krzyzewski Retiring After the 2021-22 Basketball Season

PurdueFootballHelmet
Football

Former Purdue WR Larry Burton Named to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

David Bell Maryland
Football

Big Ten Network Highlights David Bell's First Touchdown For Purdue in Conference Play

Barclays Center 2
Basketball

Purdue Will Play NC State in Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Brooklyn's Barclays Center

Erik Bakich
Baseball

Big Ten: Michigan Baseball Coach Erik Bakich Says 'Nobody Wanted' Conference-Only Schedule