Big Ten Announces 2021-22 Conference Schedule for Purdue Basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced the conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 college basketball season on Wednesday. Purdue will open Big Ten play against Iowa on Dec. 3 at Mackey Arena.

Times and TV designations will be released at a later date.

2021-22 Purdue Basketball Big Ten Schedule

Dec. 3 vs. Iowa

Dec. 9 at Rutgers

Jan. 3 vs. Wisconsin

Jan. 8 at Penn State

Jan. 11 at Michigan

Jan. 14 vs. Nebraska

Jan. 17 at Illinois

Jan. 20 at Indiana

Jan. 23 vs. Northwestern

Jan. 27 at Iowa

Jan. 30 vs. Ohio State

Feb. 2 at Minnesota

Feb. 5 vs. Michigan

Feb. 10 vs. Illinois

Feb. 13 vs. Maryland

Feb. 16 at Northwestern

Feb. 20 vs. Rutgers

Feb. 26 at Michigan State

March 1 at Wisconsin

March 5 vs. Indiana

March 9-13: Big Ten Tournament, Indianapolis

