September 8, 2021
Big Ten Announces 2021-22 Conference Schedule for Purdue Basketball

Purdue basketball's 2021-22 Big Ten schedule has been released. Here's a look at the Boilermakers' 20 league matchups for the upcoming season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced the conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 college basketball season on Wednesday. Purdue will open Big Ten play against Iowa on Dec. 3 at Mackey Arena. 

Times and TV designations will be released at a later date.

2021-22 Purdue Basketball Big Ten Schedule

  • Dec. 3 vs. Iowa 
  • Dec. 9 at Rutgers 
  • Jan. 3 vs. Wisconsin 
  • Jan. 8 at Penn State 
  • Jan. 11 at Michigan 
  • Jan. 14 vs. Nebraska 
  • Jan. 17 at Illinois
  • Jan. 20 at Indiana 
  • Jan. 23 vs. Northwestern 
  • Jan. 27 at Iowa 
  • Jan. 30 vs. Ohio State 
  • Feb. 2 at Minnesota 
  • Feb. 5 vs. Michigan 
  • Feb. 10 vs. Illinois 
  • Feb. 13 vs. Maryland 
  • Feb. 16 at Northwestern
  • Feb. 20 vs. Rutgers
  • Feb. 26 at Michigan State
  • March 1 at Wisconsin 
  • March 5 vs. Indiana 
  • March 9-13: Big Ten Tournament, Indianapolis

