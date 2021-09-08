Big Ten Announces 2021-22 Conference Schedule for Purdue Basketball
Purdue basketball's 2021-22 Big Ten schedule has been released. Here's a look at the Boilermakers' 20 league matchups for the upcoming season.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced the conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 college basketball season on Wednesday. Purdue will open Big Ten play against Iowa on Dec. 3 at Mackey Arena.
Times and TV designations will be released at a later date.
2021-22 Purdue Basketball Big Ten Schedule
- Dec. 3 vs. Iowa
- Dec. 9 at Rutgers
- Jan. 3 vs. Wisconsin
- Jan. 8 at Penn State
- Jan. 11 at Michigan
- Jan. 14 vs. Nebraska
- Jan. 17 at Illinois
- Jan. 20 at Indiana
- Jan. 23 vs. Northwestern
- Jan. 27 at Iowa
- Jan. 30 vs. Ohio State
- Feb. 2 at Minnesota
- Feb. 5 vs. Michigan
- Feb. 10 vs. Illinois
- Feb. 13 vs. Maryland
- Feb. 16 at Northwestern
- Feb. 20 vs. Rutgers
- Feb. 26 at Michigan State
- March 1 at Wisconsin
- March 5 vs. Indiana
- March 9-13: Big Ten Tournament, Indianapolis
