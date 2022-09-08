Skip to main content
Big Ten Announces Purdue Basketball's Conference Schedule for 2022-23 Season

Big Ten Announces Purdue Basketball's Conference Schedule for 2022-23 Season

Purdue basketball's Big Ten schedule for the 2022-23 season was released on Thursday. The team will play in-state rival Indiana twice in February and make a trip to the Palestra to tip off against Penn State.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced the conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season on Thursday. Purdue, led by head coach Matt Painter, will open Big Ten play against Minnesota on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Mackey Arena.

As part of its conference slate, Purdue will go on the road against Penn State in January and play inside the Palestra, a historic college basketball arena in Philadelphia. Since the venue's construction, it has hosted more games, more visiting teams, and more NCAA tournaments than any other facility in college basketball.

The Boilermakers will also square off against their in-state rival, the Indiana Hoosiers, twice in the month of February. Last season, Purdue split its matchups against Indiana and broke a nine-game winning streak in a 68-65 loss inside Assembly Hall. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Purdue basketball ends its Big Ten schedule by hosting Illinois on Sunday, March 5. 

The 26th Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played from March 8-12, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago. 

Tipoff times and television designations for all the Big Ten games will be released at a later date. Here's a look at every conference matchup for the Boilermakers this upcoming season: 

Purdue Basketball 2022-23 Big Ten Schedule

  • Dec. 4 vs. Minnesota
  • Dec. 10 at Nebraska
  • Jan. 2 vs. Rutgers
  • Jan. 5 at Ohio State
  • Jan. 8 at Penn State (The Palestra in Philadelphia) 
  • Jan. 13 vs. Nebraska
  • Jan. 19 at Minnesota
  • Jan. 22 vs Maryland
  • Jan. 26 at Michigan
  • Jan. 29 vs. Michigan State
  • Feb. 1 vs. Penn State
  • Feb. 4 at Indiana
  • Feb. 9 vs. Iowa
  • Feb. 12 vs. Northwestern
  • Feb. 16 at Maryland
  • Feb. 16 at Northwestern
  • Feb. 19 vs. Ohio State
  • Feb. 25 vs. Indiana
  • March 2 at Wisconsin
  • March 5 vs. Illinois
  • March 8-12: Big Ten Tournament (The United Center in Chicago)

Read More

  • Purdue Announces Exhibition Game Against Truman State: Purdue will host Truman State before officially tipping off the 2022-23 college basketball season. The team is 27-0 in exhibition games under head coach Matt Painter. CLICK HERE 

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

Scotty Humpich Purdue fall camp
Football

First Big Ten Game Gives Scotty Humpich Confidence to Make Impact on Purdue Defense

By D.J. Fezler
King Deorue breaks tackle against penn state
Football

Purdue Rushing Attack Making Strides in Red Zone as Offense Continues to Find Balance

By D.J. Fezler
Purdue Running Back King Doerue Following Loss to Minnesota
Football

Purdue RB King Doerue Special Guest on 'Boilers Live!' at Mad Mushroom

By Tom Brew
Mershawn Rice Purdue fall camp
Football

Mershawn Rice Overcoming Injury History, Working to Emerge at Wide Receiver for Purdue

By D.J. Fezler
Joey Porter jr vs purdue
Football

Joey Porter Jr. Named Bednarik Award National Defensive Player of the Week After Game Against Purdue

By D.J. Fezler
aidan o'connell pass vs penn state
Football

Purdue Receives One Vote in Latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll After Loss to Penn State

By D.J. Fezler
USATSI_18965619_168388303_lowres
Football

Purdue Receiver Tyrone Tracy in Line for More Touches Moving Forward

By D.J. Fezler
Jeff Brohm vs Notre Dame
Football

What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Purdue Football's Game Against Indiana State

By D.J. Fezler