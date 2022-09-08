Big Ten Announces Purdue Basketball's Conference Schedule for 2022-23 Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced the conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season on Thursday. Purdue, led by head coach Matt Painter, will open Big Ten play against Minnesota on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Mackey Arena.

As part of its conference slate, Purdue will go on the road against Penn State in January and play inside the Palestra, a historic college basketball arena in Philadelphia. Since the venue's construction, it has hosted more games, more visiting teams, and more NCAA tournaments than any other facility in college basketball.

The Boilermakers will also square off against their in-state rival, the Indiana Hoosiers, twice in the month of February. Last season, Purdue split its matchups against Indiana and broke a nine-game winning streak in a 68-65 loss inside Assembly Hall.

Purdue basketball ends its Big Ten schedule by hosting Illinois on Sunday, March 5.

The 26th Big Ten Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played from March 8-12, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago.

Tipoff times and television designations for all the Big Ten games will be released at a later date. Here's a look at every conference matchup for the Boilermakers this upcoming season:

Purdue Basketball 2022-23 Big Ten Schedule

Dec. 4 vs. Minnesota

Dec. 10 at Nebraska

Jan. 2 vs. Rutgers

Jan. 5 at Ohio State

Jan. 8 at Penn State (The Palestra in Philadelphia)

Jan. 13 vs. Nebraska

Jan. 19 at Minnesota

Jan. 22 vs Maryland

Jan. 26 at Michigan

Jan. 29 vs. Michigan State

Feb. 1 vs. Penn State

Feb. 4 at Indiana

Feb. 9 vs. Iowa

Feb. 12 vs. Northwestern

Feb. 16 at Maryland

Feb. 16 at Northwestern

Feb. 19 vs. Ohio State

Feb. 25 vs. Indiana

March 2 at Wisconsin

March 5 vs. Illinois

March 8-12: Big Ten Tournament (The United Center in Chicago)

