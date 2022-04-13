Big Ten Basketball: Illinois Transfer Forward Omar Payne Committed to Jacksonville

Illinois transfer forward Omar Payne has reportedly found a new home. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Payne has committed to Jacksonville after one season with the Fighting Illini.

During his junior season with Illinois, Payne played in 32 games, averaging 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds. He shot 61.8% from the field and was second on the team with 24 blocks.

Payne posted a season-high eight points in an 81-71 road win over Nebraska on Jan. 11. He was 2-3 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line while also recording five rebounds and four blocks.

The 6-foot-10 junior saw a season-high 21 minutes during a 67-66 loss to Marquette on Nov. 15, 2021.

Prior to joining the Illinois basketball program, Payne spent his first two seasons in college basketball at Florida. As a sophomore during the 2020-21 season, he started eight of 24 games, averaging 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Payne also led the Gators by shooting 75% from the floor. He ranked second on the team with 29 blocked shots and scored in double figures three times.

As a freshman in 2019-20, Payne played in 30 games while making seven starts, averaging 3.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. He ranked second on the team with 34 blocks.

Before making the jump to the NCAA, Payne was a top-50 recruit in the class of 2019, leading Montverde Academy to a 22-3 record and semifinal appearance at the 2019 GEICO Nationals. He played at Osceola High School before enrolling at Montverde, helping the team to the 2017 Class 9A state championship.