Skip to main content
Big Ten Basketball: Illinois Transfer Forward Omar Payne Committed to Jacksonville

Big Ten Basketball: Illinois Transfer Forward Omar Payne Committed to Jacksonville

Omar Payne averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 32 games during his lone season at Illinois. He spent two seasons at Florida before electing to transfer before his junior season.

Omar Payne averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 32 games during his lone season at Illinois. He spent two seasons at Florida before electing to transfer before his junior season.

Illinois transfer forward Omar Payne has reportedly found a new home. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Payne has committed to Jacksonville after one season with the Fighting Illini. 

During his junior season with Illinois, Payne played in 32 games, averaging 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds. He shot 61.8% from the field and was second on the team with 24 blocks. 

Payne posted a season-high eight points in an 81-71 road win over Nebraska on Jan. 11. He was 2-3 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line while also recording five rebounds and four blocks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 6-foot-10 junior saw a season-high 21 minutes during a 67-66 loss to Marquette on Nov. 15, 2021. 

Prior to joining the Illinois basketball program, Payne spent his first two seasons in college basketball at Florida. As a sophomore during the 2020-21 season, he started eight of 24 games, averaging 3.8 points and 3.2 rebounds. 

Payne also led the Gators by shooting 75% from the floor. He ranked second on the team with 29 blocked shots and scored in double figures three times. 

As a freshman in 2019-20, Payne played in 30 games while making seven starts, averaging 3.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. He ranked second on the team with 34 blocks. 

Before making the jump to the NCAA, Payne was a top-50 recruit in the class of 2019, leading Montverde Academy to a 22-3 record and semifinal appearance at the 2019 GEICO Nationals. He played at Osceola High School before enrolling at Montverde, helping the team to the 2017 Class 9A state championship.

Mackey Arena
Basketball

2022 Recruit William Berg Officially Signs With Purdue Basketball

By D.J. Fezler41 minutes ago
USATSI_17818924_168388303_lowres
Football

Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Attends Indianapolis Colts Local Pro Day Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. Fezler22 hours ago
Alexander Field
Baseball

Purdue Pitcher Jackson Smeltz One of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week

By D.J. FezlerApr 11, 2022
George Karlaftis
Football

Purdue Football: George Karlaftis, David Bell Selected in ESPN's Complete 2022 NFL Mock Draft

By D.J. FezlerApr 11, 2022
purdue safeties spring practices
Football

What's Next for Purdue Football Following 2022 Spring Practices

By D.J. FezlerApr 11, 2022
Branson Deen 2021 fall camp
Football

Purdue Football Confident in Depth on Defense Following Spring Practices

By D.J. FezlerApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17826999_168388303_lowres
Football

Purdue Freshman Quarterback Brady Allen Compiles Successful Spring as Early Enrollee

By D.J. FezlerApr 10, 2022
Jeff Brohm purdue spring practice
Football

Late Takeaway Gives Defense a 45-42 Victory in 2022 Purdue Football Spring Game

By D.J. FezlerApr 9, 2022