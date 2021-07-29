Big Ten Basketball Player Projections for the 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Here are the top Big Ten prospects available, recent mock drafts, the draft order for the first two rounds and how to watch.

The 2021 NBA Draft is here, and multiple Big Ten basketball players are looking to hear their names called Thursday night.

The conference's prospects are headlined by Michigan forward Franz Wagner and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, who are both projected as first-round selections. Others may wait for the second round and beyond for their opportunity to transition to the professional ranks.

Here is the latest on the Big Ten players who are available to be selected, including mock drafts, Thursday's draft order and how to watch the 2021 NBA Draft.

Top Big Ten Prospects Available

Franz Wagner, Small Forward, Michigan

Ayo Dosunmu, Guard, Illinois

Aaron Wiggins, Small Forward, Maryland

Isaiah Livers, Power Forward, Michigan

Aaron Henry, Shooting Guard, Michigan State

Joe Wieskamp, Shooting Guard, Iowa

Luke Garza, Center, Iowa

Chaundee Brown, Small Forward, Michigan

Duane Washington Jr., Point Guard, Ohio State

Sports Illustrated Two-Round Mock Draft

No. 8 Orlando Magic (from Chicago Bulls): Franz Wagner

No. 36 Oklahoma City Thunder (from Minnesota Timberwolves): Ayo Dosunmu

No. 42 Detroit Pistons (from Charlotte Hornets): Joe Wieskamp

No. 50 Philadelphia 76ers (from New York Knicks): Aaron Henry

No. 57 Charlotte Hornets (from Brooklyn Nets): Duane Washington

For the full mock draft from Sports Illustrated, CLICK HERE.

ESPN Draft Projections

No. 10 New Orleans Pelicans: Franz Wagner

No. 35 New Orleans Pelican (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Ayo Dosunmu

No. 48 Atlanta Hawks (from Miami Heat): Aaron Wiggins

No. 49 Brooklyn Nets (from Atlanta Hawks): Isaiah Livers

No. 50 Philadelphia 76ers (from New York Knicks): Aaron Henry

No. 52 Detroit Pistons (from Los Angeles Lakers): Joe Wieskamp

No. 55 Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver Nuggets): Luka Garza

No. 60 Indiana Pacers (from Utah Jazz): Chaundee Brown

For the full NBA Draft projections from ESPN, CLICK HERE.

CBS Sports Two-Round Mock Draft

No. 9 Sacramento Kings: Franz Wagner

No. 26 Denver Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu

No. 30 Utah Jazz: Joe Wieskamp

No. 46 Toronto Raptors (from Memphis Grizzlies): Aaron Henry

No. 55 Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver Nuggets): Isaiah Livers

No. 57 Charlotte Hornets (from Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Wiggins

For the full mock draft from CBS Sports, CLICK HERE.

How to Watch the 2021 NBA Draft

NBA Draft Countdown: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

NBA draft: 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App

2021 NBA Draft Order

First Round

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City thunder

7. Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota Timberwolves)

8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago Bulls)

9. Sacramento Kings

10. New Orleans Pelicans

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors

15. Washington Wizards

16. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston Celtics)

17. Memphis Grizzlies

18. Oklahoma City Thunder from Miami Heat via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Phoenix Suns)

19. New York Knicks

20. Atlanta Hawks

21. New York Knicks (from Dallas Mavericks)

22. Los Angeles Lakers

23. Houston Rockets (from Portland Trail Blazers)

24. Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee Bucks)

25. Los Angeles Clippers

26. Denver Nuggets

27. Brooklyn Nets

28. Philadelphia 76ers

29. Phoenix Suns

30. Utah Jazz

Second Round

31. Milwaukee Bucks (from Houston Rockets)

32. New York Kicks (from Detroit Pistons via the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers)

33. Orlando Magic

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

35. New Orleans Pelicans (from Cleveland Cavaliers via Atlanta Hawks)

36. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Minnesota Timberwolves via Golden State Warriors)

37. Detroit Pistons (from Toronto Raptors via Brooklyn Nets)

38. Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans Pelicans)**

39. Sacramento Kings

40. New Orleans Pelicans (from Chicago Bulls)**

41. San Antonio Spurs

42. Detroit Pistons (from Charlotte Hornets via New York Knicks)

43. New Orleans Pelicans (from Washington Wizards via Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Utah Jazz)

44. Brooklyn Nets (from Indiana Pacers)

45. Boston Celtics

46. Toronto Raptors (from Memphis Grizzlies via Sacramento Kings)

47. Toronto Raptors (from Golden State Warriors via Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans)

48. Atlanta Hawks (from Miami Heat via Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers)

49. Brooklyn Nets (from Atlanta Hawks)

50. Philadelphia 76ers (from New York Knicks)

51. Memphis Grizzlies (from Portland Trail Blazers via Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and Cleveland Cavaliers)

52. Detroit Pistons (from Los Angeles Lakers via Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Detroit Pistons)

53. Philadelphia 76ers (from New Orleans Pelicans via Dallas Mavericks)

54. Indiana Pacers (from Milwaukee bucks via Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers)

55. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver Nuggets via Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers)

56. Charlotte Hornets (from Los Angeles Clippers)

57. Charlotte Hornets (from Brooklyn Nets)

58. New York Knicks (from Philadelphia 76ers)

59. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix Suns)

60. Indiana Pacers (from Utah Jazz)

** Order assumes that Chicago exercises its right to swap the No. 40 pick for the No. 38 pick.