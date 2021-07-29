Big Ten Basketball Player Projections for the 2021 NBA Draft
The 2021 NBA Draft is here, and multiple Big Ten basketball players are looking to hear their names called Thursday night.
The conference's prospects are headlined by Michigan forward Franz Wagner and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu, who are both projected as first-round selections. Others may wait for the second round and beyond for their opportunity to transition to the professional ranks.
Here is the latest on the Big Ten players who are available to be selected, including mock drafts, Thursday's draft order and how to watch the 2021 NBA Draft.
Top Big Ten Prospects Available
- Franz Wagner, Small Forward, Michigan
- Ayo Dosunmu, Guard, Illinois
- Aaron Wiggins, Small Forward, Maryland
- Isaiah Livers, Power Forward, Michigan
- Aaron Henry, Shooting Guard, Michigan State
- Joe Wieskamp, Shooting Guard, Iowa
- Luke Garza, Center, Iowa
- Chaundee Brown, Small Forward, Michigan
- Duane Washington Jr., Point Guard, Ohio State
Sports Illustrated Two-Round Mock Draft
- No. 8 Orlando Magic (from Chicago Bulls): Franz Wagner
- No. 36 Oklahoma City Thunder (from Minnesota Timberwolves): Ayo Dosunmu
- No. 42 Detroit Pistons (from Charlotte Hornets): Joe Wieskamp
- No. 50 Philadelphia 76ers (from New York Knicks): Aaron Henry
- No. 57 Charlotte Hornets (from Brooklyn Nets): Duane Washington
For the full mock draft from Sports Illustrated, CLICK HERE.
ESPN Draft Projections
- No. 10 New Orleans Pelicans: Franz Wagner
- No. 35 New Orleans Pelican (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Ayo Dosunmu
- No. 48 Atlanta Hawks (from Miami Heat): Aaron Wiggins
- No. 49 Brooklyn Nets (from Atlanta Hawks): Isaiah Livers
- No. 50 Philadelphia 76ers (from New York Knicks): Aaron Henry
- No. 52 Detroit Pistons (from Los Angeles Lakers): Joe Wieskamp
- No. 55 Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver Nuggets): Luka Garza
- No. 60 Indiana Pacers (from Utah Jazz): Chaundee Brown
For the full NBA Draft projections from ESPN, CLICK HERE.
CBS Sports Two-Round Mock Draft
- No. 9 Sacramento Kings: Franz Wagner
- No. 26 Denver Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu
- No. 30 Utah Jazz: Joe Wieskamp
- No. 46 Toronto Raptors (from Memphis Grizzlies): Aaron Henry
- No. 55 Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver Nuggets): Isaiah Livers
- No. 57 Charlotte Hornets (from Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Wiggins
For the full mock draft from CBS Sports, CLICK HERE.
How to Watch the 2021 NBA Draft
- NBA Draft Countdown: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- NBA draft: 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App
2021 NBA Draft Order
First Round
- 1. Detroit Pistons
- 2. Houston Rockets
- 3. Cleveland Cavaliers
- 4. Toronto Raptors
- 5. Orlando Magic
- 6. Oklahoma City thunder
- 7. Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota Timberwolves)
- 8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago Bulls)
- 9. Sacramento Kings
- 10. New Orleans Pelicans
- 11. Charlotte Hornets
- 12. San Antonio Spurs
- 13. Indiana Pacers
- 14. Golden State Warriors
- 15. Washington Wizards
- 16. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston Celtics)
- 17. Memphis Grizzlies
- 18. Oklahoma City Thunder from Miami Heat via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Phoenix Suns)
- 19. New York Knicks
- 20. Atlanta Hawks
- 21. New York Knicks (from Dallas Mavericks)
- 22. Los Angeles Lakers
- 23. Houston Rockets (from Portland Trail Blazers)
- 24. Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee Bucks)
- 25. Los Angeles Clippers
- 26. Denver Nuggets
- 27. Brooklyn Nets
- 28. Philadelphia 76ers
- 29. Phoenix Suns
- 30. Utah Jazz
Second Round
- 31. Milwaukee Bucks (from Houston Rockets)
- 32. New York Kicks (from Detroit Pistons via the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers)
- 33. Orlando Magic
- 34. Oklahoma City Thunder
- 35. New Orleans Pelicans (from Cleveland Cavaliers via Atlanta Hawks)
- 36. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Minnesota Timberwolves via Golden State Warriors)
- 37. Detroit Pistons (from Toronto Raptors via Brooklyn Nets)
- 38. Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans Pelicans)**
- 39. Sacramento Kings
- 40. New Orleans Pelicans (from Chicago Bulls)**
- 41. San Antonio Spurs
- 42. Detroit Pistons (from Charlotte Hornets via New York Knicks)
- 43. New Orleans Pelicans (from Washington Wizards via Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Utah Jazz)
- 44. Brooklyn Nets (from Indiana Pacers)
- 45. Boston Celtics
- 46. Toronto Raptors (from Memphis Grizzlies via Sacramento Kings)
- 47. Toronto Raptors (from Golden State Warriors via Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans)
- 48. Atlanta Hawks (from Miami Heat via Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers)
- 49. Brooklyn Nets (from Atlanta Hawks)
- 50. Philadelphia 76ers (from New York Knicks)
- 51. Memphis Grizzlies (from Portland Trail Blazers via Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and Cleveland Cavaliers)
- 52. Detroit Pistons (from Los Angeles Lakers via Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Detroit Pistons)
- 53. Philadelphia 76ers (from New Orleans Pelicans via Dallas Mavericks)
- 54. Indiana Pacers (from Milwaukee bucks via Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers)
- 55. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver Nuggets via Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers)
- 56. Charlotte Hornets (from Los Angeles Clippers)
- 57. Charlotte Hornets (from Brooklyn Nets)
- 58. New York Knicks (from Philadelphia 76ers)
- 59. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix Suns)
- 60. Indiana Pacers (from Utah Jazz)
** Order assumes that Chicago exercises its right to swap the No. 40 pick for the No. 38 pick.