Big Ten Basketball Players Sign Undrafted Free Agent Deals Following 2021 NBA Draft

After the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Draft, several Big Ten basketball players have signed undrafted free agent deals. More will look for their opportunity to play professionally in the days following draft night.

The 2021 NBA Draft featured several Big Ten athletes being selected in the top-60 picks Thursday night. Michigan's Franz Wagner was the lone first-round selection, coming off the board at No. 8 overall. But he was far from the only conference player to hear their name called.

The second round was headlined by Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Iowa's Joe Wieskamp. In total, seven Big Ten basketball players were drafted into the professional ranks. Now, those who didn't hear their names called await undrafted free agent deals in the coming days.

These deals can range from training camp or summer deals to two-way contract deals. Here's a look at players who have already signed deals following the 2021 NBA Draft.

Duane Washington, Ohio State – Indiana Pacers (two-way contract)

Aaron Henry, Michigan State – Philadelphia 76ers (two-way contract)

Micah Potter, Wisconsin – Miami Heat

Chaundee Brown, Michigan – Los Angeles Lakers

Mike Smith, Michigan – Milwaukee Bucks

