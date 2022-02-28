Big Ten Roundup: Maryland Basketball Upsets No. 22 Ohio State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — On the shoulders of a career-high 27 points from graduate guard Fatts Russell, the Maryland basketball team took down No. 22 Ohio State 75-60 Sunday at the XFINITY Center.

“I was just shooting, to be honest,” Russell said after the game. “My teammates told me to keep shooting and my coaches kept believing in me.”

The Buckeyes (18-8, 11-6 in the Big Ten) were held to just 36.2% shooting from the field. The Terrapins (14-15, 6-12) have now won three of their last four games after a five-game losing streak.

Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala notched 23 points in the win and was 8-17 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers. Ohio State was led by freshman guard Malaki Brahnam, who scored 13 points.

The Terrapins led 32-28 at halftime before running away with the contest in the second half. Russell scored a trio of 3-pointers in the final seven minutes to help the team lead by as many as 18 points.

Maryland will host Minnesota on Wednesday while Ohio State tips off against Nebraska at home Tuesday.

No. 15 Illinois Beats Michigan, 93-85

Kofi Cockburn and Alfonso Plummer combined for 53 points as No. 15 Illinois took down Michigan on the road 93-85 on Sunday. The Fighting Illini (20-8, 13-5 in the Big Ten) shot 56.7% from the field and made 10 shots from the 3-point line.

Cockburn led all scorers with 27 points in the contest and Plummer notched 26 of his own by making 6-of-9 from beyond the arc.

The Wolverines (15-12, 9-8) had four players score in double figures to keep the game close in a shootout. They were led by senior guard DeVante' Jones, who tallied 25. Freshman forward Caleb Houston also had 21.

Illinois led 46-38 at the break and was up by as many as 15 points midway through the second half. But Michigan began to claw its way back into the game.

Houston drilled a 3-pointer with two minutes left to play to bring the deficit to two. but in a game where the Fighting Illini never trailed, they pulled away in the closing minutes.

Illinois will host Penn State on Thursday while Michigan is scheduled to play at home against in-state rival Michigan State on Tuesday.

This Week's Big Ten Basketball Schedule

Saturday's Results

Michigan State 68, Purdue 65

Wisconsin 66, Rutgers 61

Sunday's Results

Illinois 93, Michigan 85

Maryland 75, Ohio State 60

Indiana 84, Minnesota 79

Nebraska 93, Penn State 70

Monday's Games

Northwestern at No. 25 Iowa, 8 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Tuesday's Games

Nebraska at No. 22 Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Michigan State at Michigan, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

No. 4 Purdue at No. 13 Wisconsin, 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Wednesday's Games

Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Saturday's Games (March 5)

Indiana at No. 4 Purdue, 2 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Sunday's games (March 6)

Penn State at Rutgers, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Michigan at No. 22 Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Maryland at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

No. 25 Iowa at No. 15 Illinois, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Big Ten Standings

Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4) Purdue (24-5, 13-5) Illinois (20-8, 13-5) Ohio State (18-8, 11-6) Iowa (20-8, 10-7) Michigan State (19-9, 10-7) Rutgers (16-12, 10-8) Michigan (15-12, 9-8) Indiana (18-10, 9-9) Penn State (12-14, 7-11) Maryland (14-15, 6-12) Northwestern (13-14, 6-12) Minnesota (13-14, 4-14) Nebraska (8-21, 2-16)

