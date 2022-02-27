Big Ten Roundup: Wisconsin Basketball Moves into First Place With Victory Over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Wisconsin had four players score in double-figures, including 19 points from sophomore guard Johnny Davis, to upend Rutgers 66-61 on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena.

The victory gives the team sole possession of the conference lead after No. 4 Purdue fell to Michigan State. The No. 13-ranked Badgers (23-5, 14-4 in the Big Ten) are scheduled to host the Boilermakers on Tuesday at the Kohl Center.

A win would give them their 20th Big Ten regular-season title in program history and the second in the last three seasons.

"This group has had a Big Ten championship in their sights since we started in the offseason," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said Saturday night. "This is a group that's stayed the course and continued to take it one day at a time."

Davis scored 15 points in the second half to give Wisconsin its fourth straight victory. The Badgers are 17-2 this season in games decided by single digits.

Senior guard Geo Baker led Rutgers (16-12, 10-8) by scoring 16 of his 19 total points in the second half. He missed what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left.

Senior forward Ron Harper Jr. was the only other player in double figures for the Scarlet Knights, adding 15 points. The team has now lost three straight games after winning four in a row, all against ranked opponents.

Rutgers clawed back after being down as many as 11 points early in the second half, but couldn't build a substantial lead to put Wisconsin away.

Senior guard Brad Davidson scored 14 for the Badgers while freshman guard Chucky Hepburn added 13 and junior forward Tyler Wahl had 11.

Michigan State 68, No. 4 Purdue 65

Junior guard Tyson Walker drilled a 3-pointer for Michigan State in the final seconds, propelling the team to a 68-65 victory against No. 4 Purdue on Saturday at the Breslin Center.

The Boilermakers (24-5, 14-4 in the Big Ten) turned the ball over 17 times and only made one 3-pointer the entire game. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the team with a career-high 25 points.

“If we just give ourselves more chances, I like our odds in this game," Purdue coach Matt Painter said Saturday. "But we didn't. You've gotta give Michigan State credit for their defense."

The Spartans had four players reach double-digit scoring on the afternoon, spearheaded by senior forward Gabe Brown. He scored 13 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers.

Junior forward Julius Marble II added 12 points for Michigan State while guards Max Christie and Max Hoggard each had 11.

The loss for Purdue sets up a must-win matchup Tuesday against Wisconsin on the road. If the Boilermakers win their final two games, they will at least guarantee a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Winning the conference outright is still possible, too. But Wisconsin, in addition to losing against Purdue, would have to drop its season finale at home against last-place Nebraska. Both Ohio State and Illinois would also have to lose at least one game in the final week of play.

Purdue closes the season with a matchup against in-state rival Indiana on March 5 at Mackey Arena.

This Week's Big Ten Basketball Schedule

Sunday's Games

No. 15 Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

No. 22 Ohio State at Maryland, 4 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

Nebraska at Penn State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Monday's Games

Northwestern at No. 25 Iowa, 8 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Tuesday's Games

Nebraska at No. 22 Ohio State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Michigan State at Michigan, 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

No. 4 Purdue at No. 13 Wisconsin, 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Wednesday's Games

Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Minnesota at Maryland, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Saturday's Games (March 5)

Indiana at No. 4 Purdue, 2 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Sunday's games (March 6)

Penn State at Rutgers, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Michigan at No. 22 Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Maryland at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

No. 25 Iowa at No. 15 Illinois, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Minnesota at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Big Ten Standings

Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4) Purdue (24-5, 13-5) Illinois (19-8, 12-5) Ohio State (18-7, 11-5) Iowa (20-8, 10-7) Michigan State (19-9, 10-7) Michigan (15-11, 9-7) Rutgers (16-12, 10-8) Indiana (17-10, 8-9) Penn State (12-13, 7-10) Northwestern (13-14, 6-12) Maryland (13-15, 5-12) Minnesota (13-13, 4-13) Nebraska (7-21, 1-16)

