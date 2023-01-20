Complete List of Purdue Men's Basketball All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers
Updated Jan. 19, 2023
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Junior center Zach Edey became the 55th player in program history to score 1,000 points for Purdue basketball after posting 29 points in a 69-61 victory over Davidson in the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
He joined a group that includes several legendary players, including Purdue's all-time leading scorer Rick Mount, who recorded 2,323 points in his career with the Boilermakers.
- SCORING UPDATE: In Purdue's most recent game, Edey scored 12 points in a 61-39 road win over Minnesota. He now has 1,160 career points, passing Steve Scheffler to move into 39th place on the program's all-time scoring list.
Purdue basketball's first season was back in 1896. Since then, the team has sent more than 30 players to the NBA, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. The Boilermakers have won 24 Big Ten Championships, the most in league history.
Read More
Here's a list of all the men's basketball players that have reached 1,000 points for Purdue basketball:
1,000-Point Scorers in Purdue Men's Basketball History
- Rick Mount (1967-70) ........................................ 2,323
- Joe Barry Carroll (1977-80) .............................. 2,175
- E'Twaun Moore (2008-11) ................................ 2,136
- Dave Schellhase (1964-66) .............................. 2,074
- Troy Lewis (1985-88) ......................................... 2,038
- Terry Dischinger (1960-62) .............................. 1,979
- Carsen Edwards (2016-19) ............................... 1,920
- JaJuan Johnson (2008-11) .............................. 1,919
- Walter Jordan (1975-78) ................................... 1,813
- Robbie Hummel (2008-12) .............................. 1,772
- Keith Edmonson (1978-82) .............................. 1,717
- Glenn Robinson (1992-94) ............................... 1,706
- Todd Mitchell (1984-88) ................................... 1,699
- Chad Austin (1994-98) ...................................... 1,694
- Cuonzo Martin (1991-95) ................................. 1,666
- Vincent Edwards (2014-18) .............................. 1,638
- John Garrett (1972-75) ...................................... 1,620
- Jaraan Cornell (1996-2000) ............................ 1,595
- A.J. Hammons (2012-16) .................................. 1,593
- Brian Cardinal (1996-2000) ............................. 1,584
- Isaac Haas (2014-18) ......................................... 1,555
- Mel McCants (1985-89) .................................... 1,554
- Brad Miller (1994-98) ........................................ 1,530
- Russell Cross (1980-83) ................................... 1,529
- Eugene Parker (1974-78) ................................. 1,430
- Trevion Williams (2018-22) .............................. 1,410
- David Teague (2002-07) .................................. 1,378
- Willie Deane (2000-03) ................................... 1,328
- Mike Robinson (1996-2000) ........................... 1,322
- Terone Johnson (2010-14) ............................. 1,308
- Frank Kendrick (1971-74) ................................. 1,269
- Drake Morris (1977-81) ..................................... 1,250
- Bob Ford (1968-72) .......................................... 1,244
- Mel Garland (1961-64) ..................................... 1,243
- Bruce Parkinson (1972-77) ............................... 1,224
- Carl Landry (2004-07) ...................................... 1,175
- Matt Waddell (1991-95) ................................... 1,170
- Jerry Sichting (1975-79) ................................... 1,161
- ZACH EDEY (2020-PRESENT) ..................... 1,160*
- Steve Scheffler (1986-90) ................................ 1,155
- Dakota Mathias (2014-18) ............................... 1,140
- Herm Gilliam (1966-69) ................................... 1,118
- Larry Weatherford (1968-71) .......................... 1,103
- Joe Sexson (1953-56) ...................................... 1,095
- Steve Reid (1980-85) ....................................... 1,084
- Kenneth Lowe (1999-2004) ............................ 1,079
- Woody Austin (1988-92) ................................. 1,076
- Bob Purkhiser (1962-65) ................................. 1,060
- Billy Keller (1966-69) ....................................... 1,056
- Everette Stephens (1984-88) ........................ 1,044
- Tony Jones (1986-90) ..................................... 1,041
- Keaton Grant (2006-10) ................................. 1,030
- Wayne Walls (1974-78) ................................... 1,030
- Dennis Blind (1951-55) .................................... 1,011
- Rapheal Davis (2012-16) ................................ 1,009
* = Active Player
This article will be updated.
You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.
You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.