Complete List of Purdue Men's Basketball All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

Complete List of Purdue Men's Basketball All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

Since 1896, Purdue basketball has had 55 different players score 1,000 points in their college careers. The program has produced more than 30 NBA players, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. Current Purdue center Zach Edey joined the club on Dec. 17. Here is the complete list of Boilermakers who have scored 1,000 points or more.
Updated Jan. 19, 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Junior center Zach Edey became the 55th player in program history to score 1,000 points for Purdue basketball after posting 29 points in a 69-61 victory over Davidson in the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

He joined a group that includes several legendary players, including Purdue's all-time leading scorer Rick Mount, who recorded 2,323 points in his career with the Boilermakers. 

  • SCORING UPDATE: In Purdue's most recent game, Edey scored 12 points in a 61-39 road win over Minnesota. He now has 1,160 career points, passing Steve Scheffler to move into 39th place on the program's all-time scoring list. 

Purdue basketball's first season was back in 1896. Since then, the team has sent more than 30 players to the NBA, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. The Boilermakers have won 24 Big Ten Championships, the most in league history.

Here's a list of all the men's basketball players that have reached 1,000 points for Purdue basketball: 

1,000-Point Scorers in Purdue Men's Basketball History

  1. Rick Mount (1967-70) ........................................ 2,323 
  2. Joe Barry Carroll (1977-80) .............................. 2,175
  3. E'Twaun Moore (2008-11) ................................ 2,136
  4. Dave Schellhase (1964-66) .............................. 2,074
  5. Troy Lewis (1985-88) ......................................... 2,038
  6. Terry Dischinger (1960-62) .............................. 1,979
  7. Carsen Edwards (2016-19) ............................... 1,920
  8. JaJuan Johnson (2008-11) .............................. 1,919
  9. Walter Jordan (1975-78) ................................... 1,813
  10. Robbie Hummel (2008-12) .............................. 1,772
  11. Keith Edmonson (1978-82) .............................. 1,717
  12. Glenn Robinson (1992-94) ............................... 1,706
  13. Todd Mitchell (1984-88) ................................... 1,699
  14. Chad Austin (1994-98) ...................................... 1,694
  15. Cuonzo Martin (1991-95) ................................. 1,666
  16. Vincent Edwards (2014-18) .............................. 1,638
  17. John Garrett (1972-75) ...................................... 1,620
  18. Jaraan Cornell (1996-2000) ............................ 1,595
  19. A.J. Hammons (2012-16) .................................. 1,593
  20. Brian Cardinal (1996-2000) ............................. 1,584
  21. Isaac Haas (2014-18) ......................................... 1,555
  22. Mel McCants (1985-89) .................................... 1,554
  23. Brad Miller (1994-98) ........................................ 1,530
  24. Russell Cross (1980-83) ................................... 1,529
  25. Eugene Parker (1974-78) ................................. 1,430
  26. Trevion Williams (2018-22) .............................. 1,410
  27. David Teague (2002-07) .................................. 1,378
  28. Willie Deane (2000-03) ................................... 1,328
  29. Mike Robinson (1996-2000) ........................... 1,322
  30. Terone Johnson (2010-14) ............................. 1,308
  31. Frank Kendrick (1971-74) ................................. 1,269
  32. Drake Morris (1977-81) ..................................... 1,250
  33. Bob Ford (1968-72) .......................................... 1,244
  34. Mel Garland (1961-64) ..................................... 1,243
  35. Bruce Parkinson (1972-77) ............................... 1,224
  36. Carl Landry (2004-07) ...................................... 1,175
  37. Matt Waddell (1991-95) ................................... 1,170
  38. Jerry Sichting (1975-79) ................................... 1,161
  39. ZACH EDEY (2020-PRESENT) ..................... 1,160*
  40. Steve Scheffler (1986-90) ................................ 1,155
  41. Dakota Mathias (2014-18) ............................... 1,140
  42. Herm Gilliam (1966-69) ................................... 1,118
  43. Larry Weatherford (1968-71) .......................... 1,103
  44. Joe Sexson (1953-56) ...................................... 1,095
  45. Steve Reid (1980-85) ....................................... 1,084
  46. Kenneth Lowe (1999-2004) ............................ 1,079
  47. Woody Austin (1988-92) ................................. 1,076
  48. Bob Purkhiser (1962-65) ................................. 1,060
  49. Billy Keller (1966-69) ....................................... 1,056
  50. Everette Stephens (1984-88) ........................ 1,044
  51. Tony Jones (1986-90) ..................................... 1,041
  52. Keaton Grant (2006-10) ................................. 1,030
  53. Wayne Walls (1974-78) ................................... 1,030
  54. Dennis Blind (1951-55) .................................... 1,011
  55. Rapheal Davis (2012-16) ................................ 1,009

* = Active Player

 This article will be updated. 

