WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Junior center Zach Edey became the 55th player in program history to score 1,000 points for Purdue basketball after posting 29 points in a 69-61 victory over Davidson in the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

He joined a group that includes several legendary players, including Purdue's all-time leading scorer Rick Mount, who recorded 2,323 points in his career with the Boilermakers.

SCORING UPDATE: In Purdue's most recent game, Edey scored 12 points in a 61-39 road win over Minnesota. He now has 1,160 career points, passing Steve Scheffler to move into 39th place on the program's all-time scoring list.

Purdue basketball's first season was back in 1896. Since then, the team has sent more than 30 players to the NBA, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. The Boilermakers have won 24 Big Ten Championships, the most in league history.

Here's a list of all the men's basketball players that have reached 1,000 points for Purdue basketball:

1,000-Point Scorers in Purdue Men's Basketball History

Rick Mount (1967-70) ........................................ 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll (1977-80) .............................. 2,175 E'Twaun Moore (2008-11) ................................ 2,136 Dave Schellhase (1964-66) .............................. 2,074 Troy Lewis (1985-88) ......................................... 2,038 Terry Dischinger (1960-62) .............................. 1,979 Carsen Edwards (2016-19) ............................... 1,920 JaJuan Johnson (2008-11) .............................. 1,919 Walter Jordan (1975-78) ................................... 1,813 Robbie Hummel (2008-12) .............................. 1,772 Keith Edmonson (1978-82) .............................. 1,717 Glenn Robinson (1992-94) ............................... 1,706 Todd Mitchell (1984-88) ................................... 1,699 Chad Austin (1994-98) ...................................... 1,694 Cuonzo Martin (1991-95) ................................. 1,666 Vincent Edwards (2014-18) .............................. 1,638 John Garrett (1972-75) ...................................... 1,620 Jaraan Cornell (1996-2000) ............................ 1,595 A.J. Hammons (2012-16) .................................. 1,593 Brian Cardinal (1996-2000) ............................. 1,584 Isaac Haas (2014-18) ......................................... 1,555 Mel McCants (1985-89) .................................... 1,554 Brad Miller (1994-98) ........................................ 1,530 Russell Cross (1980-83) ................................... 1,529 Eugene Parker (1974-78) ................................. 1,430 Trevion Williams (2018-22) .............................. 1,410 David Teague (2002-07) .................................. 1,378 Willie Deane (2000-03) ................................... 1,328 Mike Robinson (1996-2000) ........................... 1,322 Terone Johnson (2010-14) ............................. 1,308 Frank Kendrick (1971-74) ................................. 1,269 Drake Morris (1977-81) ..................................... 1,250 Bob Ford (1968-72) .......................................... 1,244 Mel Garland (1961-64) ..................................... 1,243 Bruce Parkinson (1972-77) ............................... 1,224 Carl Landry (2004-07) ...................................... 1,175 Matt Waddell (1991-95) ................................... 1,170 Jerry Sichting (1975-79) ................................... 1,161 ZACH EDEY (2020-PRESENT) ..................... 1,160* Steve Scheffler (1986-90) ................................ 1,155 Dakota Mathias (2014-18) ............................... 1,140 Herm Gilliam (1966-69) ................................... 1,118 Larry Weatherford (1968-71) .......................... 1,103 Joe Sexson (1953-56) ...................................... 1,095 Steve Reid (1980-85) ....................................... 1,084 Kenneth Lowe (1999-2004) ............................ 1,079 Woody Austin (1988-92) ................................. 1,076 Bob Purkhiser (1962-65) ................................. 1,060 Billy Keller (1966-69) ....................................... 1,056 Everette Stephens (1984-88) ........................ 1,044 Tony Jones (1986-90) ..................................... 1,041 Keaton Grant (2006-10) ................................. 1,030 Wayne Walls (1974-78) ................................... 1,030 Dennis Blind (1951-55) .................................... 1,011 Rapheal Davis (2012-16) ................................ 1,009

* = Active Player

