Former Purdue Guard Sasha Stefanovic Signs With Serbian Professional Team

Former Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic has joined KK Mega Basket, a professional men's basketball club based in Belgrade, Serbia, the team officially announced on Wednesday.

Stefanovic spent his entire college basketball career with the Boilermakers and averaged 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a senior last season. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played with the San Antonio Spurs during this year's NBA Summer League.

He would later go on to sign with Kolossos H Hotels in Rhodes, Greece, as part of the Greek Basket League.

During his college basketball career, Stefanovic appeared in 128 games under head coach Matt Painter, which included 80 starts. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while hitting on 38.8% of his 3-point attempts.

As a senior, Stefanovic was the only player to start in all 37 games for Purdue last season and was fourth on the team in scoring. His 87 made 3-pointers on the season is good for ninth on Purdue's single-season chart.

Stefanovic opened the 2021-22 campaign by tying a career-high with 23 points. He hit five 3-pointers in the game and would later match that mark in a 93-84 victory over North Carolina in the Hall of Fame Tipoff tournament.

His streak of 29 straight games with a 3-pointer ended as the third-longest streak in program history. Stefanovic also had 24 games with multiple 3-pointers during his final season with the Boilermakers.

Stefanovic was named to the Big Ten All-Academic Team and was a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, eventually earning first-team Senior CLASS All-America honors. He competed in the State Farm 3-point contest in New Orleans after the season.

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.