Former Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Makes Return to Indiana in Game Against Pacers

The Detroit Pistons were on the road for their third matchup of the 2022-23 NBA season, but for former Purdue standout and South Bend, Ind., native Jaden Ivey, it was a homecoming as the team looked to maintain a winning record in a game against the Indiana Pacers.

Ivey notched 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as the Pistons fell in a 124-115 loss on Saturday night inside Gainbridge Field House. He went 6-for-13 from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers.

But despite wearing opposing colors this time around, the former Purdue star had plenty of fans cheering for him on a night that he returned to his home state.

Among those in the stands was Ivey's mom, Niele, a former player and the current head coach for the Notre Dame women's basketball program. She played professionally in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever between 2001-2005 after a four-year college career with the Fighting Irish.

Oct 22, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame women's basketball head coach Niele Ivey attends the game in support of her son, Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (not pictured), as they play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue men's basketball coach Matt Painter was also in attendance to see Ivey on the court. Painter spent the last two seasons coaching Ivey with the Boilermakers before the star guard elected to take his talents to the professional level.

After the game was over, Ivey embraced his former coach and gave him his game-worn jersey.

In his first three NBA games, Ivey has combined for 53, points with 18 assists and 16 rebounds. He recorded his first career double-double in Saturday's loss.

The Pistons will be back in action on Tuesday for the last of a three-game road stretch, facing off against the Washington Wizards. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

