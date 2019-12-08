Gameday Preview: Northwestern (4-3) vs. Purdue (5-3)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — There is no doubt that Purdue has been battle-tested in preparation for Sunday's Big Ten opener against Northwestern. And even though the Boilermakers have taken a few lumps along the way, they seem primed to make a run in the league this season.

Purdue is 5-3 on the season, with losses to Texas, Marquette and Florida State, but the Boilermakers do feel a lot better about themselves after blowing out No. 5-ranked Virginia 69-40 on Wednesday. Virginia, the defending national champions, were 7-0 before the rout.

This is Purdue's first conference game of the season. The league started played two games in December two years ago.

Here are the particulars:

Who: Northwestern Wildcats (4-3) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4-3)

Northwestern Wildcats (4-3) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4-3) When : 5 p.m. ET, Sunday, Dec. 8

: 5 p.m. ET, Sunday, Dec. 8 Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind. Line: Purdue is a 13-point favorite

Purdue is a 13-point favorite Rankings: Neither team is ranked in either the AP or Coaches poll. Purdue is receiving votes in both, however, and would be ranked No. 33 overall in each poll.

Neither team is ranked in either the AP or Coaches poll. Purdue is receiving votes in both, however, and would be ranked No. 33 overall in each poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Northwestern 99, Purdue 6

Northwestern 99, Purdue 6 TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Cory Provus, Stephen Bardo

Cory Provus, Stephen Bardo Radio: Purdue Radio Network

Purdue Radio Network Announcers: Larry Clisby, Rob Blackman, Ralph Taylor

Three things to know about Northwestern

UGLY LOSSES: Northwestern has the Big Ten's two ugliest losses this season, losing at home to Merrimack and Radford in November. What made it even worse is that both losses were by double-digits, and to teams that are ranked No. 282 (Merrimack) and No 131 (Redford) in the kenpom.com national rankings. BUT AN ACC WIN: In the Wildcats' first true road game of the season, they beat Boston College 82-64 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge has week. That was a huge win for the league, because the Big Ten won 8-6. If that game had gone the other way, the event would have finished tied. The Wildcats did it with a 23-2 run early in the second half. Miller Kopp and Boo Buie each had 20 points in the surprise victory. MAKING THEIR FREE THROWS: Northwestern takes advantage of getting to the free throw line, making 79.6 percent of their shots. That's first in the Big Ten and ranked No. 8 in he country. Buie is a perfect 16-for-16 from the line, and two others are shooting over 83 percent.



Three things to know about Purdue