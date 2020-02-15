GameDay Preview: Purdue Needs a Win on the Road at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Purdue has won two road games in the row in the Big Ten, beating Northwestern and Indiana the past two Saturdays. Now it needs a third on Saturday at Ohio State.

There is a sense of urgency to this one after losing a home game to Penn State 88-76 on Tuesday night. There's a lot of stake in regards to an NCAA Tournament bid in this one.

Here are the particulars on Saturday's game:

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (14-11, 7-7 in the Big Ten) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (16-8, 6-7 in the Big Ten)

Purdue Boilermakers (14-11, 7-7 in the Big Ten) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (16-8, 6-7 in the Big Ten) When : Noon, ET, Saturday, Feb. 15

: Noon, ET, Saturday, Feb. 15 Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio Latest Line: Ohio State is a 5-point favorite as of Saturday morning, according to VegasInsiders.com.

Ohio State is a 5-point favorite as of Saturday morning, according to VegasInsiders.com. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked by both are receiving votes in both polls

Neither team is ranked by both are receiving votes in both polls Kenpom.com rankings: Ohio State is No. 12, and Purdue is No. 19.

Ohio State is No. 12, and Purdue is No. 19. TV : Fox

: Fox Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Jim Jackson, Lisa Byington

Kevin Kugler, Jim Jackson, Lisa Byington Radio: Purdue Radio Network

Purdue Radio Network Announcers: Rob Blackman, Larry Clisby

Here's what you need to know about this one:

In Purdue victories, the Boilermakers have five players averaging at least 9.6 points per game and are shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from long range. In Purdue losses, Purdue has only three players averaging at least 7.0 points per game and are shooting 36.5 percent from the fi eld and 26.9 percent from long distance.

Purdue is 13-0 this year and 33-1 since the start of last year when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent. The lone loss came to Virginia in last year's Elite Eight. The Boilermakers are 1-10 when shooting a lower fi eld goal percentage than its opponent (win vs. VCU).

Since the 2014-15 season, Purdue is 28-10 (.737) during the month of February. Since the 2016-17 campaign, the Boilermakers are 20-6 (.769) during the month of February.