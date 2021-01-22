How to Watch Purdue's Game with Michigan on Friday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Thanks to an impressive four-game winning streak that includes three upset wins on he road, Purdue has worked its way back into the conversation in the Big Ten.

The Boilermakers get a huge opportunity to make another big statement on Friday night, when they host the first-place Michigan Wolverines at Mackey Arena. Michigan is alone in first place after Iowa was upset by Indiana on Thursday night.

Purdue is 1.5 games behind Michigan, and it's thrilled to be back for a home game after playing four straight on the road.

Here are the particulars on Friday night's game:

Who: Michigan Wolverines (12-1, 7-1in the Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3 in the Big Ten)

Here are three things I want to see from the Boilers in Friday night's game against Michigan:

1. Break even in big-man battle

Michigan's great season has been driven by freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who's leading the Wolverines in points (15.7 per game) and rebounds (7.5). Purdue relies a lot on Trevion Williams, of course, and the Boilers need to do no worse than break even in this showdown on the blocks.

Williams has been playing well lately, scoring in double figures in 11 straight games. He is one of only six players nationally to be averaging 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Both players are talented, of course, and a lot of these big-men battles in the Big Ten are determined by who does the best job of staying out of foul trouble.

2. Which freshman steps up this time?

Purdue freshmen Zach Edey, Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman have already been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week at least once this season, and now Jaden Ivey is in the conversation this week after his career night at Ohio State that included a record 15 points and the game-winning shot.

Who's stepping off of Purdue's deep lineup on Friday night? Purdue coach Matt Painter has done a great job of getting these young guys comfortable, and as they progress through the growing pains, they've been a big help in Purdue's surprising stroll out to an 11-5 record.

Purdue is the first Big Ten team to have three freshmen win weekly honors since Michigan in 2013, when Mitch McGary, Nick Stauskas and Glenn Robinson III all won honors that season.

3. Finish the game in style

Purdue is one of the youngest teams in the country, so it's been surprising that they've been finishing games so well. That's not usually a characteristic of a team with so little experience.

According to KenPom.com, Purdue ranks 328th (out of 347 teams) in experience at 1.09 years. That's the youngest in the Big Ten, with Indiana the next least-experienced team in the league at 1.38 years. They've been doing it in different ways, too. Seeing Ivey's game-winning shot was obvious, but Aaron Wheeler had a couple big wins to set that up, and they were also great in knocking down free throws in the Penn State win.

Michigan has been playing really well, but they've had the luxury of a softer schedule that let them get comfortable a bit. Purdue does a lot of things that can both Michigan, so another upset is certainly possible.