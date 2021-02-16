How to Watch Purdue's Game with Michigan State Tuesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Purdue will play two games at favorites this week and it starts with Tom Izzo and his struggling Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday night. The game is on, despite horrible snowy weather.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michigan State bussed through the snow for several hours and made it to Purdue for Tuesday night's nationally televised game with the Boilers. It's game on, so that means "game win'' for Purdue, who's still chasing a top-four finish in the Big Ten.

That means a lot, because that gives them two byes in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis in early March, which is now just three weeks away. It's all about playing well then, and that's the goal for a Purdue team that's just 3-3 in its last six games. The Boilers need a clean sweep this week against Michigan State and Nebraska. That starts Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know about Purdue's game with Michigan State on Tuesday night:

Who: Michigan State Spartans (10-8, 4-8 in the Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (13-8, 8-6 in the Big Ten).

Purdue Radio Network Announcers: Rob Blackmon and Bobby Riddell

Here are three things to look out for on Tuesday night against Michigan State. It's the three topics that I've discussed with our new host Haley Jordan in the attached video. All are big areas of concern heading into an important week for the Boilermakers.

1. Don't be in position to let late lead slip away

Twice in the past few weeks, Maryland's Eric Ayala and Minnesota's Marcus Carr took over games last and stole wins from Purdue. That just can't happen anymore, because with those two games, Purdue would still be in the thick of things near the top of the Big Ten standings.

Matt Painter was very clear that anything can happen when you let a team get back in a game, and that's certainly true. Purdue knows that first-hand now. Those eight-point leads need to turn into 15, not into one-possession games.

2. Freshmen need to continue to shine

For the first time in five weeks, no Boiler claimed the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award – Michigan's Hunter Dickinson won it again – and Purdue's talented young group needs to step up in a big way this week.

There's no question that Purdue is at its best when Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman are knocking down shots and Mason Gillis and Zach Edey do a lot of good things inside. Purdue needs a couple of those guys to step up in a big way and hit some shots. Let's not forget that Purdue only scored 55 points in the first meeting with Michigan State. They'll probably need at least 65 to win this go-round.

3. Play like a big favorite

Purdue is a 5.5-point favorite heading into this game, and that probably has a lot to do with perception after Michigan State got slaughtered by 30 on Saturday against Iowa. Rocket Watts was sick and left the game at halftime, but it looked like they all wanted to leave.

The Spartans are a mess, but Painter knows better, too. He knows this is still Michigan State, and he spent much more time watching Michigan State's FIRST game with Iowa, which was well-played and competitive in Iowa City. "You prepare for their best, not their worst,'' he said. He's exactly right, but Purdue also needs to jump on them early and put some doubt in their heads.

VIDEO: 3 things to discuss with Purdue-Michigan State