How to Watch Purdue's Game With Indiana on Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Purdue's winning streak over Indiana is now eight games long and has lasted more than five years. The two bitter rivals finish the regular season together on Saturday at Mackey Arena.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It's been more than five years now since Indiana has beaten Purdue. The winning streak is up to eight games now, and there isn't anyone on the Purdue roster who knows anything different other than beating the Hoosiers.

But Matt Painter knows. He's seen the pendulum swing back and forth through the years, and he knows that winning streak doesn't mean a darn thing come tip-off time on Saturday when the Hoosiers and Boilermakers renew their bitter in-state rivalry.

"We've lost four or five straight times to Indiana before, too. I've been there,'' Painter said. "You've got to be able to earn the next victory. That's all that matters.

"It's still about trying to earn this victory, and that's what I told our guys. You still have to go out and do your job. Don't talk in theory. Don't talk about streak or double-bye. It doesn't matter. Do your job.''

Here's everything you need to know about Purdue's game with Indiana on Saturday:

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-13, 7-11 in the Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (17-8, 12-6 in the Big Ten).

Here are three things to look out for:

1. Kick them when they're down

Purdue has won eight straight games in this series and they are also catching the Hoosiers at the best time imaginable. They are banged up, with starters Armaan Franklin and Race Thompson both doubtful as game-time decisions. But the Hoosiers have also lost four in a row and are under .500 at 12-13 for the first time all season.

With their NCAA tournament hopes now dashed, there's little left to play for, and there doesn't seem like there's a lot of fight in them to help coach Archie Miller keep his job. If the Boilermakers can get out to a big early lead, Indiana just might lose its last bit of fight. Stefanovic still expects their best shot.

"It's relatively the same. They're a talented team and they play really hard defensively when they get you in the half-court,'' he said. "It will be a tough physical game that both of us want to win.''

2. Knock down 3-pointers in bunches

In Purdue's win in Bloomington earlier this year, the game was determined behind the three-point line. The Boilers made 11-of-17 longballs, which Indiana was just 3-for-18 from deep.

The Hoosiers had a lot of open looks too, and didn't knock them down. Purdue needs to stay hot themselves, and if they are, this will be a blowout. Sasha Stefanovic seems 100 percent again, and Aaron Wheeler's been hot lately too. But Indiana never makes it easy on the defensive end, Stefanovic said.

"When you drive, they really jump to the ball, and they're really help oriented. They pressure you on the perimeter, and make it physical. They try to take you out of what you want to do from an offensive standpoint, and they've had some success against good teams on that end of the floor. We just have to execute hard and we'll be OK.''

1. Dominate inside with Williams, Edey

Indiana can't match Purdue's size inside, especially of forward Race Thompson can't go on Saturday after taking a second serious shot to the face in a week. Trevion Williams and Trayce Jackson-Davis is a must-see matchup, but Indiana could have real problems with Zach Edey.

The 7-foot-4 freshman had a huge game against Wisconsin on Tuesday, scoring 21 points and 18 minutes, and he did a great job of establishing position down low. If he can do the same against Indiana, the Hoosiers will be forced to double. Last game, Purdue took full advantage of Indiana's poor rotations and had a huge game from deep. We could see more of the same here.